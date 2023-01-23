ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wjhl.com

Snow showers throughout the day Thursday

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The low will be 33 degrees. Very early Thursday morning, those showers will change over to snow. Thursday we will continue to see scattered rain and snow showers. The chance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Colder air returns with snow showers on tap for Thursday

It was definitely one of those “hang on to your days”, especially across Central Kentucky as a strong area of low pressure rolled through the region. After starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s, temperatures surged well into the 50s into the early afternoon as the winds really cranked up out of the southwest. We saw wind gusts over 50 miles per hour up and down the I-75 corridor with Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport recording a 55 mile per hour wind gust around 2pm. Travel was tricky, especially on east/west roadways like I-64 given the strong crosswind blowing. The winds were strong enough to to blow a mobile home over on its side on I-64 West near the split with I-75 in northwestern Fayette County, which caused some major traffic issues Wednesday afternoon.
LEXINGTON, KY
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
wjhl.com

Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight

Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
TENNESSEE STATE
muddyrivernews.com

MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me

Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
QUINCY, IL
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The 14 First Alert Interceptor is reporting snow and slush-covered roads this morning with temps (32-34). That same storm system bringing snow to our area, brought tornadoes and widespread destruction to areas in Texas. Nearly a week after shots were fired inside an Evansville Walmart, workers are now...
EVANSVILLE, IN
capitolwolf.com

Here it comes: heavy and wet

Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
vincennespbs.org

INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm

Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
VINCENNES, IN
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather today: Snow showers, cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Moisture coming off Lake Michigan will lead to snow showers this morning, but those gradually come to an end this afternoon. They will linger longest into eastern Kentucky with flurries for the rest of us. Minor accumulations (less than an inch) are possible on elevated surfaces.
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

Quiet until winter comes Wednesday (1/22/23)

Overnight Saturday into Sunday small accumulations were mostly seen in southern Illinois and just to the east. Mount Vernon recorded one of the higher totals based on reports, with other southern counties seeing just under 1″ or so. Snowfall accumulations across southeast Missouri and western Kentucky were nonexistent through...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Decatur [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/1aAULg6UTx https://t.co/0hJtEAjVaB. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
INDIANA STATE
97X

Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday

We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
IOWA STATE
WOWO News

NWS: Anywhere from 4 to 12 Inches of snow is possible across Indiana

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana- A winter storm is coming to Indiana. The National Weather Service expects substantial snow to begin moving into the state Tuesday night and move through Wednesday. “This is really a system that has a lot of qualities for being one of our classic snowmakers across the state....
INDIANA STATE

