TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – S. James Street Bridge to Close for a Day / Saturday, January 28th

Read full article on original website
Related
Death of 65-year-old man in New Castle Co., Delaware is a homicide: police
Police say there is no threat to the public.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT leaders brief State Council for Persons with Disabilities on paratransit challenges
DelDOT leadership briefed the State Council for Persons with Disabilities on its efforts to remedy ongoing problems with paratransit services this week. DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski says demand for paratransit, which offers an alternative to fixed-route transit for people with disabilities, fell sharply during the pandemic. But as demand approaches pre-pandemic levels, DelDOT has dozens of vacant paratransit driver positions, especially in New Castle County. Majeski says the driver shortage creates a crisis for both customers and remaining employees.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
WBOC
Freight Route Study Could Bring More Business to Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- County leaders look to bring more business to the area, but troublesome truck traffic has to be addressed first. Commercial trucks bring us the things we need. But, sometimes neighbors say they can become and inconvenience in smaller, more rural Delaware communities. Helen Wiles from the Kent...
thesunpapers.com
Mullica Hill Road vehicle fire
On Jan. 20, HTFD was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire on Mullica Hill Road at the entrance to Inspria Mullica Hill. Rescue Engine 23 and Chief 2303 received the report for PD for a reported engine compartment well involved. When they arrived they confirmed the report and went into service. Fire was placed under control quickly and crews stood by for the tow company.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Struck In Dover Early Tuesday
Just after 5:00 Tuesday morning Dover rescue crews along with Trooper 4 responded to the intersection of N. Dupont Highway and Scarborough Road for reports of a man laying in the roadway. Upon arrival, crews determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle. The patient was treated at...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Greenhill Car Wash opens 5th location in north Wilmington
Greenhill Car Wash opened its fifth location in Delaware at 4024 Concord Pike in Wilmington. The new location is adjacent to Wawa, CVS and The Jewish Community Center, off Garden of Eden Road. Greenhill’s new location features license plate recognition for club members, a “Dry and Shine” machine to provide...
Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge
MILFORD, DE- According to the Delaware State Police, a Milford man who was found by police drunk inside his vehicle after it crashed into a ditch was charged with DUI and driving while suspended. It was his sixth DUI offense. At approximately 5:08 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Bethesda Road regarding a man who was disorderly and apparently drunk. “When troopers arrived, they learned that the man, identified as Douglas Hall, had just fled from the yard on foot and returned to his Jeep, which he had driven into a nearby ditch,:” DSP said in a statement. The post Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Overnight road closures for I-95 this week
A segment of I-95 near Christiana will be shut down during the overnight hours on Monday and Tuesday, January 23rd and 24th for placement of large overhead sign structures. The closures will affect both the northbound and southbound lanes at the Routes 1 and 273 interchanges between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
WDEL 1150AM
County police investigate Christiana Falls murder
New Castle County Police said they were called to a residence on Verdi Circle in the Christiana Falls neighborhood just before midnight on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, for a welfare check. Inside the home they found the body of a 65-year old man. Detectives have ruled the man's death a...
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING – MANOR PARK
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested a third suspect related to the home invasion that occurred in Manor Park on Sunday, January 22nd. Through investigative measures, a third suspect was identified as 23-year-old Alistair Dipasquale of Wilmington. The investigation revealed that Alistair fled from the scene while the other suspects were being detained.
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI
A Milford man has been charged with a 6th offense DUI after a man became drunk and disorderly in a yard on Bethesda Road on Monday evening. Delaware State Police say 51 year old Douglas Hall of Milford had left the yard – but drove into a nearby ditch. Police detected impairment. A DUI investigation was started and a computer check showed Hall had a revoked license and 5 prior DUI convictions.
Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW – DAMETRIUS BENSON (2019)
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. To refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead, we will be posting again the information pertaining to open cases.
firststateupdate.com
Two Young Children Seriously Injured In New Castle Accident
At approximately 7:59 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Wilmington Manor Fire Company, Goodwill Fire Company of New Castle, and the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department were dispatched to the 100 block of S. DuPont Highway for a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found the two...
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI
The Delaware State Police have arrested 51-year-old Douglas Hall of Milford, Delaware for his sixth offense DUI following an investigation that occurred in Georgetown yesterday evening. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 5:08 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Bethesda Road regarding a man who was disorderly and...
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Two men are at Sussex Correctional Institution following a traffic stop yesterday morning in Dagsboro. State Police say 32-year-old Tevin Smith of Ellendale and 35-year-old Brian Bell of Wilmington face several drug-related charges. During the traffic stop at Nine Foot Road west of Blackberry Road, troopers smelled marijuana coming from the car, and they asked both Smith and Bell to come out of the vehicle. They searched the Chrysler and found approximately 6.37 grams of packaged suspected heroin and approximately 2.38 grams of marijuana.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers. The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking...
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
Comments / 0