Me
2d ago
The first leads to a spinal fusion then another one then a disc replacement then another one. Each one adds more nerve damage and a few more syndromes. Which leads to implants and then more surgeries, more nerve damage, more problems it’s a never ending cycle of how bad is your pain level today and your back looks like a road map.
3
Robert Michel
2d ago
If I did not have my laminectomies done, I would have had more nerve damage than I have. I would not have had the current nerve damage if the politicians did not mess up the healthcare system to the point the my insurance carrier got out of the market and physicians quitting due to Obama care.
2
