NME

‘The Last Of Us’ fans shocked to discover young star is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter

The Last Of Us fans have been shocked to discover that one of its young stars is played by Thandiwe Newton’s daughter. HBO‘s television adaptation of the popular PlayStation game debuted on January 15, with its premiere centring on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) at the very beginning of a fungal infection pandemic, which causes its victims to turn into zombie-like parasites.
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating

When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
American Songwriter

Who Wrote The ‘Seinfeld’ Theme Song?

Over the course of nine seasons, Seinfeld became one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. Nowadays, the show has garnered an entirely new generation of fans thanks to syndication and its prime Netflix spot. Hell, it was so popular that nearly 5,000 people watched the finale in the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Video of Tim Allen flashing ‘Home Improvement’ co-star resurfaces following Pamela Anderson allegations

Pamela Anderson recently revealed that on her first day on the set of the hit 90’s sitcom Home Improvement, the star of the show, Tim Allen, had flashed her. Yesterday, Allen denied the allegation, but today a video has resurfaced that appears to show Allen flashing another co-star. However, there are multiple reasons why the video may not be exactly what people think.
AFP

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)." 
Allrecipes.com

Oreo Is Releasing a New Cookie and It's the "Most Oreo" Oreo Ever

Milk is about to have a new favorite cookie because Oreo is releasing its most exciting (and maybe slightly bizarre) innovation yet. The brand announced its "Most Oreo" Oreos will hit shelves later this month. What exactly could be more Oreo than an Oreo, you ask? Why, an Oreo that's...
seventeen.com

The 7 Best New True Crime TV Shows of 2023

Picture this: You're all comfy in bed, snacks by your side, and a new true crime show is just waiting for you to hit play on your TV or laptop. Sound good? Same. There's just something strangely enticing and fascinating about true crime in general, especially series on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu that make us stay up late to watch "just one more episode."
wegotthiscovered.com

A brutally violent thriller that sank without a trace at the box office lives on as a dark and dingy cult classic

The late Paul Walker shot to fame as the star of the Fast & Furious franchise, which utilized his easygoing charm and square-jawed all-American looks to great effect. It wasn’t often that he branched out of his comfort zone and really tested himself as an actor, making it a little ironic that arguably the best performance of his career in Running Scared wasn’t seen by anywhere near enough people.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen

Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ star fires back at claims she’s a bad actress by hinting at a surprise MCU return

With the MCU heading into Phase Five, the franchise is now at the point where it’s treating the fans to all kinds of returning characters we never thought we’d see again, including everyone from Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to Corey Stoll’s Yellowjacket. And yet we’re still waiting on the crew from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to make a comeback in the post-Marvel Television era of the franchise. Rumors have swirled for years, however, that Quake star Chloe Bennet may show up at some point.
toofab.com

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'View' Heckler: 'Did You Just Call Me Old Broad?!'

The moderator, however, was "happy about" the title. The audience at "The View" on Wednesday was very excited to see Whoopi Goldberg come out on stage ... but she was caught off guard by something one woman shouted at her when she took her seat. Immediately after sitting down, a...

