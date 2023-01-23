ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18

MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
Embrace Your Curls, Coils, and Waves with Bounce Curl Hair Products!

Calling all curly girlies! Embrace your natural locks with Bounce Curl’s hair products. It’s a woman-owned brand that specifically creates products for wavy, curly, and coily hair. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Merian, the creator and formulator of the Bounce Curl products. She shared, “We've just...

