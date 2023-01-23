Read full article on original website
Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason
The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Celtics Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
When an NBA team has a genuine outlook to contend for an NBA title, it’s important to strike while the iron is hot. The Boston Celtics are in a position to win it all, and if they added another contributor at the NBA trade deadline, it would go a long way.
Lakers Fans Select Who Would They Want On Their Team Between DeMar DeRozan, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Trent Jr., And Myles Turner
Lakers fans argued over which star they should target next among DeMar DeRozan, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Trent Jr., and Myles Turner.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
CBS Sports
Pat Riley says Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greatest player in NBA history: 'He'll always be the guy'
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. At his current pace, James would be set to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points on Feb. 7 at home vs. the Thunder. For most, this record doesn't make a difference in the...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
numberfire.com
Update: James Wiseman (ankle) upgraded to probable for Golden State's Wednesday matchup
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a full practice on Tuesday, Wiseman is on track for a potential return after he missed almost one month with a left ankle sprain. Expect Kevon Looney to see more minutes at center if Wiseman is inactive versus a Memphis team ranked ninth (50.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (knee) questionable Thursday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (right knee soreness) is questionable for Thursday versus the Detroit Pistons. Curry could sit out the second half of the Nets' back-to-back after scoring a season-high 32 points on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. He also matched his season-high with seven made triples. Edmond Sumner and Cam Thomas will have more minutes available off the bench if Curry sits out Thursday.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Cody Martin (knee) inactive on Thursday
Charlote Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Martin will sit out his sixth straight contest with knee soreness. Expect Bryce McGowens to see an increased role at the guard positions versus a Bulls' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. According to...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) questionable on Thursday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After missing one game with left shoulder soreness, Stewart's availability remains in question on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see more minutes against a Nets' team ranked eighth in defensive rating if Stewart is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Bryce McGowens for inactive Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. McGowens will make his first career start after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Suns' team playing with a 98.7 pace, Smith's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800. Per...
numberfire.com
Wizards acquire Kendrick Nunn, picks from Lakers
The Washington Wizards acquired shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks from the Los Angeles Lakers for forward Rui Hachimura. Nunn was limited to 13.5 minutes per game as a bench player for the Lakers, but he might be able to earn a slightly larger role with the Wizards. Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, and Will Barton will likely be Nunn's primary competition for playing time.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Tyrese Maxey playing with Sixers' second unit on Wednesday night
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey will come off the bench after James Harden was announced as Philadelphia's starter. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Maxey to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and...
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
numberfire.com
Kings' Chimezie Metu (leg) available on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (leg) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Metu has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Raptors on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 13.0 minutes against Toronto. Metu's Wednesday projection includes 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.7...
numberfire.com
Immanuel Quickley (knee) active for Knicks on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley will suit up at home after New York's guard was sidelined one game with knee soreness. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 12.4...
