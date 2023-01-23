ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

WFXR

Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Virginia Horses Positive for EHM

Three horses in a stable in Roanoke County, Virginia, have tested positive for EHM. Two additional cases are suspected, and 28 horses are exposed. No horses have traveled from the facility in the last six weeks. The barn is now under official quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County launches ‘One Bag Challenge’

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is launching a new challenge to help clean up the community. The “One Bag Challenge” encourages people to pick up a bag’s worth of trash from the side of county roads. If participants submit a picture of their full bag...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

LewisGale Medical Center achieves robotic spinal surgery milestone

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The LewisGale Medical Center robotic surgery team successfully conducted its 100th robotic-assisted spine surgery for minimally-invasive procedures to complex spinal deformity corrections. The procedure uses technology, known as Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic-Guidance Platform, to combine pre-operative planning tools and analytics with intra-operative guidance, giving...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police ask for help locating stolen Moped

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a stolen moped. Police say the bike was taken over the weekend and has a Virginia license plate, 55830M. (Photo courtesy: Wytheville Police Department) Wytheville Police asks anyone with information on...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Montgomery County, VA

Montgomery County is nestled in the Valley and Ridge area of Virginia. The population in this county reached 99,721 as per the 2020 census. Montgomery County was formed on December 31, 1776, in some parts of Fincastle County. This county was named after Richard Montgomery, an American Revolutionary War general...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

More than a year later, scientists in Martinsville are still working on skeleton of ice age cat found in Lee County

Back in the fall of 2021, a group of cavers returned to Lee County, where they had come across something unexpected on a mapping trip five years earlier. This time accompanied by paleontologist Alex Hastings, they worked tirelessly – and muddily – to bring to light “Petra,” “the near-complete skeleton of an ice-age era cat.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

Abingdon receives two 'USA Today 10 Best' nominations

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Abingdon, Virginia, is receiving national recognition from USA Today. USA Today 10 Best has nominated Abingdon two times, for two different awards. Abingdon has been nominated for the "Best Small Town Food Scene." This is the 5th year Abingdon has been nominated...
ABINGDON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Carroll County man charged with animal cruelty after TikTok video

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a man is charged with animal cruelty after a TikTok video circulated depicting what deputies call animal cruelty. The sheriff’s office says it first learned of the video January 13. A spokesperson says it depicted a man allegedly...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
RIDGEWAY, VA
WFXR

Fire reported at Patrick Henry Correctional facility

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A was reported fire at the Department of Corrections in Henry County on January 23, according to BTW21. Around 10:31 on Monday firefighters were dispatched to the Patrick Henry Correctional Unit on A. L. Phillpott Highway for a fire. While crews battled the fire, Virginia State Police and Henry County […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews rescue two people trapped in vehicle after crash in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department reports that two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crash that happened on Sunday, Jan. 22. Around 2 a.m. officers from the Blacksburg Police Department witnessed the crash on US 460 and advised the New River Valley 911 center. On the scene, officers discovered two people trapped inside the vehicle on the eastbound ramp of South Main.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA

