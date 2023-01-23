Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How the Language We Use Can Bring About Unity
The language people use can be a means to bring about social transformation. "The 1619 Project," released on Hulu, explores how racist language divides working-class people who would otherwise share a common cause. On the cusp of global integration, a new story of wholeness is needed to frame this interconnectedness,...
psychologytoday.com
ChatGPT Forces Us to Rethink Student Effort and Laziness
The emergence of ChatGPT in education forces us to think more carefully about student motivation. AI in education will turn standard educational tasks into busywork. The purpose of education may come to be seen as furthering human meaning. The student experience has always involved a combination of work and play....
psychologytoday.com
Moving Beyond Toxic Masculinity
Many men are open to a reformation of masculinity and changes in male culture. Understanding the needs of men helps generate compassion and provides direction as to where masculinity needs to go. Men crave an honorable identity, a sense of belonging in a male community, and connection with others. Our...
psychologytoday.com
An Evolutionary Perspective on Cancel Culture
Social media plays a major role in today’s cancel culture. We can think of a public cancellation as a large-scale form of estrangement. Research on the evolutionary psychology of estrangements shows that these experiences have many painful outcomes. The list of celebrities and other public figures who have fallen...
psychologytoday.com
Rediscovering Hope Amidst Chaos
Hope gives us the power to endure the ills of the world, it is integral to resilience. People in a community can rely on one another with a sense of resilience. Feeding our negative emotions is not conducive to successfully processing trauma. Accurately quantifying the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Comments / 0