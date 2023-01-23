Wigan have sacked their manager, Kolo Touré, after less than two months with the club failing to win any of his nine games in charge. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender signed a three-and-a-half year deal when he took the job on 29 November but picked up only two points from seven league games and also suffered defeat in the FA Cup at the hands of Luton after a replay. Last weekend’s 2-0 home loss to the same opposition in the league left Wigan bottom of the Championship, four points from safety.

