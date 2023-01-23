Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: City of Deer Park shares video of tornado moving through with flying debris
DEER PARK, Texas - The City of Deer Park released some surveillance video, just one day after a EF3 rated tornado by the National Weather Service, left behind sheer devastation for the city. In the surveillance videos, you can see lots of flying debris and torrential rainfall. SUGGESTED: Texans impacted...
KHOU
Deer Park, Texas: Severe weather bends, snaps trees | Tornado coverage
Severe weather moved through parts of Southeast Texas, including Deer Park, where there was a Tornado Emergency issued. This is Ring video as the storm blew through.
KHOU
Video: EF3 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph in Deer Park
Surveillance video at Deer Park's City Hall captured the moment an EF3 tornado swept through the city. Multiple buildings were destroyed.
spacecityweather.com
Severe weather likely today as a cold front barrels into Houston: Damaging winds, heavy rains, and potentially tornadoes
Some cold fronts come into Houston like lambs. Today’s front, however, will be a lion. The prime time for severe weather today will run from late morning to about 4 pm as the front barrels into the region. A lot of the ingredients that we look for when it comes to severe weather, including instability and an energetic atmosphere, will be in place ahead of, and along with the front today. We’ll discuss the threats in greater detail below.
spacecityweather.com
Main line of storms now moving into Houston region with major impacts: Winds, rain, tornadoes
Good afternoon. As of about 12:45 pm CT, the main line of severe weather associated with a cold front is draped across the region from El Campo to Sealy to The Woodlands, and it is steadily progressing eastward. As expected, this system is bringing wind gusts above 40 mph, heavy rainfall, and at least one confirmed tornado and multiple other warnings. We are starting to see some street flooding in areas west of Houston, and I expect this to persist for the next few hours as rainfall rates reach 1 to 2 inches per hour. This heavy rainfall will spread into central and southeastern Houston over the next couple of hours.
Houston weather: Photos and video show severe storm damage and flooding from Tuesday's event
An ABC13 Weather Alert Day was issued for what became a destructive storm pushing into southeast Texas.
SkyEye video captures damage across Pasadena and Deer Park after storms and Tornado Emergency
An aerial view of the aftermath showed homes and schools destroyed. Some homes completely lost their roofs, while others were smashed by trees and debris.
cw39.com
All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
cw39.com
When will Tuesday’s heavy rain, storms, and high winds arrive?
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your day planner for when to plan around the major weather heading our way Tuesday afternoon. Here’s a look:
fox26houston.com
Tornado warning vs. Tornado watch; what's the difference?
Houston - A tornado warning and tornado watch is confusing to people as some people may not know the difference. So, what is the difference between the two? We break down the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning below:. WHAT IS A TORNADO WATCH?. A tornado watch...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected to hit region Tuesday
The commute home Tuesday could be a slow slog for many across the Houston area, which is bracing for heavy rain, strong winds and potentially other types of severe weather. A cold front is expected to pass through the region Tuesday afternoon, according to editor Eric Berger of Space City Weather. He said Monday morning that a line of storms figures to hit the city between 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, bringing 1-3 inches of rain on average along with gusty conditions and possibly thunder, lightning, hail and tornados.
Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas
NEW YORK — Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A "large and destructive" tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later warned of...
Resident worries construction of new LCM CISD admin building will cause flooding, damage to his home
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — A man is worried about the impact the construction of a new Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District administration building will have on his property. Gene Garcia tells 12News a newly dug ditch could mean flooding for his home and he's addressed the issue multiple...
Tornado Destroys Animal Shelter as Texas Storms Wreak Havoc Near Houston
A severe storm system tore through southeast Texas, producing at least one tornado as it heads east along the Gulf Coast.
Twister that devastated Houston suburbs rated at least EF-3
A tornado that ripped through the southeast Houston suburbs of Pasadena and Deer Park on Tuesday has been rated at least an EF-3, according to officials.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
The Weather Channel
Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage
Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
I-45 frontage road construction to continue through 2023 in Willis
The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis, a project that was 19% completed as of a Jan. 1 update from TxDOT. The project was awarded to James Construction Group.
Look at the damage left behind by severe storms, tornadoes that ripped through Houston area
The National Weather Service in Houston issued a Tornado Emergency for the first time in the office's history Tuesday for a twister that tore the southeast side of the Houston metro area. The line of severe storms blew east and into Louisiana as evening fell.
kogt.com
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…
Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 1