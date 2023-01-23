ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecityweather.com

Severe weather likely today as a cold front barrels into Houston: Damaging winds, heavy rains, and potentially tornadoes

Some cold fronts come into Houston like lambs. Today’s front, however, will be a lion. The prime time for severe weather today will run from late morning to about 4 pm as the front barrels into the region. A lot of the ingredients that we look for when it comes to severe weather, including instability and an energetic atmosphere, will be in place ahead of, and along with the front today. We’ll discuss the threats in greater detail below.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Main line of storms now moving into Houston region with major impacts: Winds, rain, tornadoes

Good afternoon. As of about 12:45 pm CT, the main line of severe weather associated with a cold front is draped across the region from El Campo to Sealy to The Woodlands, and it is steadily progressing eastward. As expected, this system is bringing wind gusts above 40 mph, heavy rainfall, and at least one confirmed tornado and multiple other warnings. We are starting to see some street flooding in areas west of Houston, and I expect this to persist for the next few hours as rainfall rates reach 1 to 2 inches per hour. This heavy rainfall will spread into central and southeastern Houston over the next couple of hours.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts

HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Tornado warning vs. Tornado watch; what's the difference?

Houston - A tornado warning and tornado watch is confusing to people as some people may not know the difference. So, what is the difference between the two? We break down the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning below:. WHAT IS A TORNADO WATCH?. A tornado watch...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected to hit region Tuesday

The commute home Tuesday could be a slow slog for many across the Houston area, which is bracing for heavy rain, strong winds and potentially other types of severe weather. A cold front is expected to pass through the region Tuesday afternoon, according to editor Eric Berger of Space City Weather. He said Monday morning that a line of storms figures to hit the city between 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, bringing 1-3 inches of rain on average along with gusty conditions and possibly thunder, lightning, hail and tornados.
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas

NEW YORK — Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A "large and destructive" tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later warned of...
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage

Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

I-45 frontage road construction to continue through 2023 in Willis

The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis, a project that was 19% completed as of a Jan. 1 update from TxDOT. The project was awarded to James Construction Group.
WILLIS, TX
kogt.com

Schools Closed Wednesday Except…

Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
ORANGE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy