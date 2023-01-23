ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.  These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.  Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
MICHIGAN STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Mavericks' Josh Greene discusses bond with Arizona Wildcats, Luka Doncic, facing hometown team Suns

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Greene returned to Phoenix for the second time this season to play against his hometown team Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Greene spent his adolescent years growing up in Australia, before his family moved to Phoenix when he was 13. He was standout at four different high schools in New South Wales, then played at Glendale Mountain Ridge High School, national powerhouses Gilbert Hillcrest Prep and IMG Academy (Brandenton, Fla.) before he became a one-and-done player drafted out of Arizona in 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy