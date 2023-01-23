ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson Urges Congress to Expand Agency’s Authority to Review Crypto Acquisitions

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Following FTX’s swift, stunning collapse in November, crypto industry participants, lawmakers and regulators alike have all been mulling the same questions: Why were regulatorsblindsided by FTX’s implosion and, more importantly, how can the next crypto crisis be prevented?
AUSTIN, TX
The Hill

Bottom Line: Antitrust lobbying heats up

ANTITRUST Live Nation Entertainment, the ticketing giant under scrutiny from Congress over its market dominance, hired Bloom Strategic Counsel to lobby on competition issues in the ticketing sector. Seth Bloom, former longtime general counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, will work on the account. Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is fighting Microsoft’s proposed acquisition…
theblock.co

French senators vote to ease crypto licensing regulation

The French crypto industry will see laxer provisions on regulatory registration after a vote in the National Assembly. A stricter amendment proposed following the collapse of FTX was scraped. The French National Assembly voted in favor of rules that will ease licensing requirements for crypto firms, offering a sigh of...
The Center Square

New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer

(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin proposes bill to override Treasury on electric vehicle subsidy rules

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will introduce legislation Wednesday designed to withhold tax credits from purchasers of electric vehicles if the models don't comply with new manufacturing requirements passed in the green energy spending bill Democrats passed in August. The bill from the Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman, titled the...
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
iheart.com

5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate

Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
OREGON STATE

