Related
CoinDesk
CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson Urges Congress to Expand Agency’s Authority to Review Crypto Acquisitions
Following FTX's swift, stunning collapse in November, crypto industry participants, lawmakers and regulators alike have all been mulling the same questions: Why were regulators blindsided by FTX's implosion and, more importantly, how can the next crypto crisis be prevented?
U.S. Senate finance chair: Congress should hike tax on oil firms' stock buybacks
Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden on Thursday said Congress must do more to raise taxes on oil companies' stock buybacks after Chevron Corp (CVX.N) announced it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion.
Bottom Line: Antitrust lobbying heats up
ANTITRUST Live Nation Entertainment, the ticketing giant under scrutiny from Congress over its market dominance, hired Bloom Strategic Counsel to lobby on competition issues in the ticketing sector. Seth Bloom, former longtime general counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, will work on the account. Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is fighting Microsoft’s proposed acquisition…
theblock.co
French senators vote to ease crypto licensing regulation
The French crypto industry will see laxer provisions on regulatory registration after a vote in the National Assembly. A stricter amendment proposed following the collapse of FTX was scraped. The French National Assembly voted in favor of rules that will ease licensing requirements for crypto firms, offering a sigh of...
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer
(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Top Democratic congresswoman has up to $1 million in fund tied to Cayman Islands
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., who was recently selected to lead Democrats' 2024 House election effort, has up to $1 million tied up with a hedge fund operating in the Cayman Islands.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Washington Examiner
Manchin proposes bill to override Treasury on electric vehicle subsidy rules
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will introduce legislation Wednesday designed to withhold tax credits from purchasers of electric vehicles if the models don't comply with new manufacturing requirements passed in the green energy spending bill Democrats passed in August. The bill from the Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman, titled the...
Are Social Security Payments at Risk if the U.S. Defaults on Its Debt?
Alarm bells are ringing in Washington. The United States recently hit its debt limit — the cap on how much money the federal government is allowed to borrow to pay for all its financial obligations, including Social Security and Medicare payments, salaries for the military, tax refunds and more.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
iheart.com
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
Federal lawmakers propose legislation to prevent New York from implementing congestion pricing
New York and New Jersey lawmakers teamed up on Thursday to announce bipartisan legislation to put an end to the MTA’s proposal to charge commuters more to travel from New Jersey into Manhattan.
Ukraine's 'iron general' inherited $1 million from a US software developer and donated it straight to the military
The head of Ukraine's military, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had "no doubts" when he donated his $1 million inheritance.
CBS News
Pandemic jobless benefits fraud likely tops $60 billion. House GOP to start investigating next week
More than $60 billion may have been paid out in fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report released Monday by the US Government Accountability Office. The watchdog agency, however, warned that the estimate has limitations and should be interpreted with caution. The actual amount of...
msn.com
Biden rolls out 'Renters Bill of Rights' as lawmakers push for federal rent control laws
In the face of sky-high rents, President Joe Biden is rolling out a new set of principles the White House is calling a "Renters Bill of Rights" in an effort to improve rent affordability and protections for tenants. The president is directing the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to examine...
