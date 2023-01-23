Read full article on original website
Pork expo a one-day event in 2023
The Illinois Pork Expo will include all its usual highlights of meetings, speakers exhibits and chats with legislators at the BOS Center in Springfield, but this year all be sandwiched into a one-day event on Feb. 7. The pork expo had traditionally been a two-day show, but the new timing...
Washington, DC to Let the Good Times Roll
WASHINGTON, DC - Louisianans are getting ready to Let the Good Times Roll this weekend in the nation’s capital. It’s Mardi Gras time in Washington, DC and the big event is Saturday night when thousands will attend the ball and indoor parade at the host hotel, the Washington Hilton. It's the state’s premier event that brings Louisiana’s business community together with Washington politicians.
Stacy Brown elected to Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau board
NEW ORLEANS – Stacy Brown, president and CEO of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau (SBCTB,) was installed as immediate past chairman of the Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (LACVB) Board of Directors during the association’s January meeting. “I am so honored to serve as an...
Point-in-Time Count happening in Lehigh Valley assesses needs for most vulnerable in communities
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every year, homeless shelters across the country do what's called a PIT count. The "point-in-time" count tries to best find out how many people are experiencing homelessness, in and out of shelters, for funding purposes. Shelter staff and volunteers say they want each and every person counted,...
Missouri committee debates transgender health care, drag shows
The Neiss family drove from St. Louis to Jefferson City on Tuesday, a trip they’ve made many times over the past four years. The reason is always the same: Legislation they fear will harm their transgender son. On the agenda Tuesday night in the House General Laws Committee were...
Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State
Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, January 26th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- A committee in the Iowa Senate have approved a bill to set a $1 million cap on non-economic, so-called pain and suffering damages in medical malpractice lawsuits. Governor Reynolds says it's one of her legislative priorities. Sandra Conlin, a lobbyist for the Iowa Hospital Association, says the industry is in crisis after last spring's 97-million dollar jury verdict in a medical malpractice claim against a doctor and a hospital in Iowa City. Conlin says there are significant rate increases in medical malpractice insurance and lawsuits are being settled for higher amounts. Chip Baltimore, a lobbyist for Trial Lawyers for Justice, says 97 million dollars isn't egregious for the family of the baby boy who will require 24/7 medical care his entire life after his skull was crushed. Baltimore, a former legislator, says his fellow Republicans who say every single life at every stage is priceless are about to put a very small price tag on life. The bill has cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee with the support of 11 Republicans.
Pa. county lobbying group sets 6 goals for 2023, led by funding for 911
The 911 emergency system leads six goals set by Pennsylvania's county commissioners for 2023. CCAP, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, promotes the interests of the state's 67 counties. This week, CCAP is meeting in Harrisburg with elected state officials and staff members to advance its goals. "We're here to...
Bill looks to military veterans to ease Nebraska's teacher shortage
Military veterans could more easily take on a new mission under a proposal heard by the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee Monday. The bill (LB188) would allow veterans to become K-12 teachers without having to get teacher education. Instead, they could get five-year teaching certificates and learn on the job from experienced teachers.
Region police chiefs seek state funding to combat cross-border crime
Lake County law enforcement officials are asking the Indiana General Assembly to increase funding for new and expanded technology initiatives to better combat crime originating across the state line in Illinois. Five Region police chiefs — Vincent Balbo, of Lake County; Steven Flores, of St. John; Greg Mance, of Griffith;...
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board awards license for casino near Penn State
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously Wednesday to award a category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo LLC to construct a casino near State College. The casino will be in a 94,000-square-foot space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall located along College Avenue in College Township, just outside State College Borough.
Kenosha, Racine area officials react to Evers' State of the State and budget plans
State legislators are splitting along party lines in their support or opposition toward Gov. Tony Evers and his plans for increased spending on mental health, education and the environment. The governor’s fellow Democrats in southeastern Wisconsin applauded the ideas he outlined Tuesday night in his State of the State address,...
DOJ: La. corrections incarcerates offenders past release dates
WASHINGTON, D.C. – There is reasonable cause to believe the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections routinely confines offenders in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday in a news release.
MetroLink East Riverfront station to close Monday for at least 2 months
EAST ST. LOUIS — The East Riverfront MetroLink station in East St. Louis will shut down Monday for at least two months because of planned construction work. Among the projects are staircase replacement and improvements to the platform. During the shutdown, Metro Transit will operate free shuttle buses for...
Victorville woman facing decades in prison, pleads guilty to $500k in COVID fraud says DOJ
VICTORVILLE -- A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to one count...
Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions
(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago.
Luzerne County election board reverses ballot curing decision
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County voters will be allowed to “cure” flawed mail-in ballots by casting a provisional ballot at a polling site, following a Wednesday vote by the county election board. The board’s decision will impact some voters in Tuesday’s special election for the 27th District state...
Justice takes tax plan on the road for town hall meetings
Gov. Jim Justice hit the road Wednesday to promote his 50% personal income tax cut proposal, which has sat idle in the West Virginia Senate since last week. The House of Delegates passed House Bill 2526 on Jan. 18. The Senate received the bill the following day and assigned it to its Finance Committee.
Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions
OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
State Rep. Jim Walsh announces release of impeachment-related documents
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said last week he would release records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument could be made for...
