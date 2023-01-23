Read full article on original website
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
Texas Is Experiencing A Referee Shortage For An Embarrassing Reason
Across Texas, high school athletes are experiencing irregular schedules. The problem? Too few referees are available to officiate games. There are plenty of Texans who love the game, be it football, baseball, basketball, etc., and know all the rules. So why isn't anyone stepping up to do it?. Sure, COVID-19...
The Reason Texas Knew Better About Fireball ‘Whiskey’ When Illinois Did Not
A woman from Illinois has filed a class action lawsuit against Sazerac, the maker of Fireball, for misleading consumers about the mini-bottles that are sold at grocery stores and gas stations, as they do not contain whiskey. In fact, they are malt liquor. Excuse me while I shudder at some early 20s mishaps.
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?
We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
House Democrats propose bill to give all Texas teachers a $15k pay raise
AUSTIN - Texas lawmakers filed a bill on Tuesday to provide all Texas teachers with a $15,000 pay raise. The legislative plan introduced by Austin Democratic Rep. James Talarico would provide school districts with adequate funding to increase the salaries of Texas teachers across the board.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Texas
Texas is known for being a melting pot of culture and talent, and it's no surprise that the state has produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Texas Lawmakers May Eliminate STAAR Testing
A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill on Jan. 25 that would replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State standardized testing is common in almost all states. In fact, Nebraska is the only state that does not mandate testing. But some advocates in Texas do not believe the STARR test is friendly for all students.
Could fortunes be shifting for casino gambling in Texas?
HOUSTON - The odds have never been better for Texans aching to see casino-style gambling gain a foothold in the Lone Star State. "I think it is long overdue. I think Texans are ready, their appetite is wet, it’s ready,"said State Senator Carol Alvarado. PREVIOUS: Texas bill would allow...
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
Lawmaker proposes largest teacher pay raise in Texas history
As Texas continues to face a school staffing crisis, a lawmaker and teacher union are calling on the state to give educators a pay raise.
23 Things Every Good Texan Should Know
Most of us that have been born in raised in this great state, take much pride in being from Texas. I mean why not? Texas is the greatest country in the world. If you are not from Texas that statement might confuse you. When running into people from other states they like to give us a hard time for our Texas Pride! Texas could be a country all on its own. We have our own military, farming, shipping, and commerce to compete with most countries. When it comes to size, Texas is bigger than a lot of countries as well. Being a born and bred Texan, here are a few things that every Texan should know by memory courtesy of I Am Texan.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
This Is Texas' Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
In Texas, The Highway Patrol has an Official “No Fatties” Policy
Back in April of 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety implemented a new policy for officer fitness. It was announced that would require male troopers to have a waistline of no more than forty inches. For female troopers, the limit was set at thirty-five inches. When this policy was...
This Texas High School Cafeteria Looks Like a Mall Food Court
I know, this is a social media post that has made the rounds a few times and I still think this is pretty cool. Check out this now-viral video and also a photo, which shows a food court that appears to be in a mall. However, it is not. This is the cafeteria at Allen High School in North Texas. Mind you this is also the school that also boasts at $60 million football stadium that is out of this world.
Lost Children—A Texas Tragedy
A riveting new book about foster care and adoption exposes just how the state lost six kids to out-of-state mothers who murdered them. We Were Once a Family opens with something alarming that a German tourist traveling the scenic Pacific Coast Highway spotted on the rocky shore on March 26, 2018: “a crumpled SUV flipped on its hood, with the vehicle’s undercarriage exposed.” The passengers were six Texas children whose adoptive mothers had blogged about “saving” foster kids, posted cute pictures on Facebook, then conspired to drive their brood off a cliff.
