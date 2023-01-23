ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seniorresource.com

Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near San Diego

Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near San Diego then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

San Diego COVID emergency to end in Feb., vaccine mandate in March

SAN DIEGO — Almost three years after it was first instated, San Diego's COVID-19 State of Emergency will come to an end on Feb. 28. On Tuesday, San Diego City Council voted unanimously to take this step, along with ending its controversial vaccine mandate for city employees. The City...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Taxpayers Forced to Shoulder the Financial Burden of Overdue SDG&E Bills

It was recently announced that over 113,000 San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customers with overdue bills incurred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic have automatically received debt relief through the California Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP). The program erased a total of $51.3 million in overdue balances for SDG&E customers between March 4, 2020 and December 31, 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Will Biden lease Miramar land for homeless tent city?

It didn’t take long for Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and the New York Post to pick up on a homeless opinion piece co-authored by ex-basketball pro Bill Walton, adding to growing suspicions that San Diego’s Democratic mayor Todd Gloria may be in for a high-profile election battle waged by well-connected national Republicans next year. “Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an obstacle course of tents, bodies, human excrement, needles, trash, and a slew of walking zombies who are impossible to distinguish between those just down on their luck and others who are out-of-control substance abusers about to attack us,” writes Walton in the Post-quoted piece, said to be written with local political idea-man George Mullen, that initially appeared in the online Times of San Diego on January 15.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego

San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb. But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Carlsbad Strawberry Company U-Pick Farm

The Carlsbad Strawberry Company is a family-run grower of fruits and vegetables. Now in its third generation, they have been farming in this area since 1948. The strawberry field had been part of the Carlsbad landscape long before Interstate 5 was built. The strawberry field is located at the corner...
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Eggs, Eggs, and More Eggs!

Did you know that State Street Farmers Market vendors sell farm fresh, pastured eggs from locally raised chickens? If you haven’t tried a farm fresh egg, you truly don’t know what you are missing. They really are that good. Visit your downtown Carlsbad farmers market every Wednesday from 2:30-6:00pm and bring home a dozen or two!
CARLSBAD, CA

