milehighcre.com
Mile High Trendy Office: TARRA 9+CO Campus
TARRA, a new flexible office and membership workspace designed to transform the way women connect business, life and community, is located within Continuum Partners’ 9+CO development, a 26-acre urban infill project on the former University of Colorado Health Sciences Center site in Denver. TARRA’s 11,500-square-foot space, which opened in...
Aurora Rec Center Opening: Everything you need to know
AURORA: Let's talk about the brand new Recreation Center. The new center is 77,000-square-feet. It officially opened on the 17th but will have a ceremony on Tuesday. There is a Fieldhouse and a Pool.
Proposal reimagines strolling down Colfax Avenue in Denver
To some people, walking down Colfax Avenue along the sidewalk isn’t very welcoming. After all, Colfax Avenue served as the primary artery in and out of Denver before Interstate 70 was built. So, Colfax was built for cars, not people.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
milehighcre.com
The Dinerstein Companies Announces Development Plans for Atlas Longmont
The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-Based full–service real estate and development company, announced today the plans for its newest Atlas branded property, Atlas Longmont, a 371–unit apartment community located in Longmont. “We are excited to introduce our new Atlas brand under The Dinerstein Companies,” said Josh Vasbinder, West Coast...
5280.com
Eat at These 10 Denver Restaurants for Under $10
Yes, inflation is nuts right now, including at some of your favorite local restaurants, but there are still deals to be had. Keeping prices affordable is as important to many eateries as providing quality service and food, which is why climbing ingredient costs have them scrambling to figure out how to make ends meet without pricing out their customers.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, Jan. 27-29, 2023
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023
It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
Westword
4/20 Festival Returning to Civic Center...With an Age Limit
Denver's annual 4/20 festival at Civic Center Park will return in 2023, according to its new organizers. But this year, the event will be for adults only. April 20, or 4/20, is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country, and Denver's yearly gathering at Civic Center Park has become one of the biggest unsanctioned smokeouts in the nation. The newest organizer of the festival, Michigan-based dispensary chain JARS Cannabis, posted a video on Instagram over the weekend confirming that the Mile High 420 Festival will return to Civic Center on Thursday, April 20.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit that broke ground on a new $37 million youth shelter this week loses state funding
Urban Peak, the Denver nonprofit that serves youth experiencing homelessness, has lost a major grant the organization relies on for funding. In a Tuesday email to staff, Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson called the money “a significant revenue source that funds numerous positions.”. The $500,000 grant comes from the...
Did you know that DIA has a firepit and a new outdoor deck?
Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views? That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer. DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East.
KDVR.com
2 carjacked in Lakewood parking lot, mother says
The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend. Greg Nieto reports. The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend. Greg Nieto reports.
Aurora announces sole finalist for next fire chief
Aurora’s City Manager Jim Twombly has announced his pick for the city’s next fire chief, potentially concluding a months-long and nationwide search if his choice receives city council approval. Twombly has selected Alec Oughton, he said in a Monday news release. Oughton hails from Henrico County, Virginia, where...
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobster
By the time Charlie Stephens arrived in Denver in 1921, he already had a rap sheet in Missouri listing 46 arrests. He didn't come the Mile High City to start fresh, however. Stephens picked up where he left off by running Denver's most high-end gambling clubs. He employed Smaldone brothers Clyde and Eugene, aka "Checkers", part of Denver's Italian mob family.
milehighcre.com
Natural Object Closes on First Acquisition
Natural Object, the Denver-based development firm spearheaded by former Zeppelin Development leadership, has acquired the building at 2839 W. 44th Avenue, a mixed-use property in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Denver. The two-story building was constructed in 1952 and will be renovated and repositioned to include independent retail on the ground...
milehighcre.com
Blue Federal Credit Union Announces 20th Branch In Superior
Blue Federal Credit Union recently celebrated the grand opening of its latest Denver Metro branch in the City of Superior, Colorado. This marks the 20th Blue Federal Credit Union branch in Colorado and Southern Wyoming. The branch is located just east of Target in the Superior Marketplace, near US 36 and McCaslin Boulevard.
Denver City Council approves redevelopment of Park Hill Golf Course
Members of the Denver City Council voted to move forward with three measures impacting the future of the Park Hill Golf Course.
