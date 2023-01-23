ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Santa Ana winds uproot trees, create dangerous driving conditions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fierce Santa Ana winds battered much of the region today, prompting a weather warning at San Diego International Airport, making driving treacherous for big rigs and even toppling a tree that fell on a woman in Balboa Park. Forecasters called for peak gusts of 30...
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy