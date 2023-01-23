ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiggins, MS

WDAM-TV

Ozempic medication shortage hits the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. This means finding medication and treatment options for each individual can get difficult very quickly. One common medication is Ozempic, but the drug has also been FDA-approved to fight weight loss.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
LAUREL, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Uber driver shot while on the job in Gulfport Friday night is recovering, but says she’ll never drive for a rideshare service again. Tuesday, Linda Buford came out of her second surgery and posted to Facebook about her ordeal. She said she was blessed by where the bullet went in at the back of her head, and where it came out through her cheek.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
WDAM-TV

Friday afternoon shooting in Jones Co. labeled domestic dispute

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday afternoon, a shooting occurred on Currie Road. Emergency responders provided assistance to one adult male injured on the scene. The male victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. “Throughout the preliminary investigation...
WDAM-TV

Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department is currently investigating a break-in that took place over the weekend at a local restaurant. According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week. The restaurant announced that they will not be open as they are cleaning up damages and making repairs.
SUMRALL, MS
impact601.com

Powers Fire & Rescue responds to multiple weekend incidents

Powers Fire & Rescue responded to three major incidents on Friday and Saturday with individuals requiring medical transport by EMServ Ambulance Service on all three responses. On Friday afternoon, Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders provided assistance to EMServ medics and Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies at the scene of a shooting on Currie Road. One adult male was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg attorney found guilty of impersonation, harassment

HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone. Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account. According […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Stone Country Enterprise

Emergency committee assembles to prepare for chemical disasters

Stone County is establishing a Local Emergency Planning Committee to prepare for chemical spills and other hazardous material emergencies. The purpose of the LEPC is to train and prepare community members and first responders on a chemical disaster response plan in preparation, anticipating the worst-case scenarios. State and federal laws...
STONE COUNTY, MS
sm2media.com

Locals express concern with Serengeti Springs Waterpark

While the city of Hattiesburg collectively expressed their excitement for the Hattiesburg Zoo’s Serengeti Springs waterpark that is scheduled to open this summer, some residents and business owners have conveyed their concern with the traffic and parking situation that comes with the fun. The future site of the water...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe

The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
LAUREL, MS

