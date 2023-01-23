Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Ozempic medication shortage hits the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. This means finding medication and treatment options for each individual can get difficult very quickly. One common medication is Ozempic, but the drug has also been FDA-approved to fight weight loss.
WDAM-TV
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Dante is looking for a forever home
This week’s Pet of the Week is up for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Maridee Mallette is in studio with Dante, this week’s Pet of the Week.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mother has been arrested after she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, April Parker, 21, of Laurel, was charged with one count of felonious child abuse. He has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
NOLA.com
Couple bringing New Orleans empanada restaurant to two locations in Biloxi
Take an empanada, a South American stuffed dough, and give it a New Orleans twist and it becomes Empanola. Bring a franchise to South Mississippi and it will be Empanola Biloxi — opening in just a few weeks next to Smoothie King at 310 Popp’s Ferry Road near the corner of Pass Road in Biloxi.
WLOX
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Uber driver shot while on the job in Gulfport Friday night is recovering, but says she’ll never drive for a rideshare service again. Tuesday, Linda Buford came out of her second surgery and posted to Facebook about her ordeal. She said she was blessed by where the bullet went in at the back of her head, and where it came out through her cheek.
WLOX
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
WDAM-TV
Friday afternoon shooting in Jones Co. labeled domestic dispute
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday afternoon, a shooting occurred on Currie Road. Emergency responders provided assistance to one adult male injured on the scene. The male victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. “Throughout the preliminary investigation...
WDAM-TV
Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department is currently investigating a break-in that took place over the weekend at a local restaurant. According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week. The restaurant announced that they will not be open as they are cleaning up damages and making repairs.
impact601.com
Powers Fire & Rescue responds to multiple weekend incidents
Powers Fire & Rescue responded to three major incidents on Friday and Saturday with individuals requiring medical transport by EMServ Ambulance Service on all three responses. On Friday afternoon, Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders provided assistance to EMServ medics and Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies at the scene of a shooting on Currie Road. One adult male was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.
WLOX
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Hattiesburg attorney found guilty of impersonation, harassment
HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone. Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account. According […]
usm.edu
USM Alumna Perseveres to Become Superintendent of Mississippi’s Top School District
From grocery store cashier to school superintendent, Talia Lock rode her runaway dreams right through every brick wall that life threw in her path. The nameplate on her office door says: “Dr. Talia Lock,” a title earned from a mixture of unwavering support, good timing, and remarkable grit.
Stone Country Enterprise
Emergency committee assembles to prepare for chemical disasters
Stone County is establishing a Local Emergency Planning Committee to prepare for chemical spills and other hazardous material emergencies. The purpose of the LEPC is to train and prepare community members and first responders on a chemical disaster response plan in preparation, anticipating the worst-case scenarios. State and federal laws...
State investigating after horses shot, killed in George, Greene counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
sm2media.com
Locals express concern with Serengeti Springs Waterpark
While the city of Hattiesburg collectively expressed their excitement for the Hattiesburg Zoo’s Serengeti Springs waterpark that is scheduled to open this summer, some residents and business owners have conveyed their concern with the traffic and parking situation that comes with the fun. The future site of the water...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
George County woman arrested for allegedly possessing stolen gun, damaging phone lines
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a woman who allegedly cut power lines and was caught with a stolen gun in the Rocky Creek Community on Old Mobile Highway early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from GCSO. 53-year-old Paula Carol Clements, of Lucedale, was booked into […]
George County man arrested for allegedly shooting towards deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail for allegedly shooting towards sheriff’s deputies and fleeing. George Co. deputies and members of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an individual disturbing the peace by shooting and making threats near Albert Davis Road and Lloyd Eubanks Road in […]
