NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action
Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
Developers Want to Put a Casino in the Middle of Manhattan, but New Yorkers Say Don’t Bet on It
New York gamblers haven’t been so lucky within their own city limits—because a full-fledged casino doesn’t actually exist in NYC. But that may be changing soon. Gambling companies and real-estate developers are competing to build a casino in the city, but they’re facing some blowback from lawmakers and locals alike, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The bid process has mostly focused on Manhattan, near the city center where wealthy locals and tourists tend to congregate. “New York City, for a whole host of obvious reasons, is the single-most important, unclaimed prize in gaming,” Michael Pollock, the managing director of Spectrum...
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
Millions available for NY employees as part of Workers Relief Program: Have you applied for your $600?
In New York, a wide range of relief payments and programs are available that aim to help people beat inflation to some extent. One of the newest programs I talked about is the Temporary Assistance Program which gives poor NY families up to $789. In case you are interested in the program, you can check the details here.
Mayor Adams says city’s landmark right-to-shelter doesn’t apply to NYC asylum-seekers
The mayor recently announced plans to move up to 1,000 migrant men to a so-called relief center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. The mayor’s remarks drew immediate backlash from housing and immigration groups. [ more › ]
Need a New Fridge or Furnace? This New York Program Can Help
From time to time there is a special program that can really help some people who are in need of assistance. New York has several programs available that can step in and provide a helping hand for people all over the Empire State when they run into tough times. Some...
Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure
It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
Fact or fiction: Here’s what NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to do with gas stoves
Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to ban gas stoves in existing buildings, just new ones beginning in 2025. Ongoing confusion over different paths for the future of fossil fuels is fueling New York's culture war over gas stoves. [ more › ]
The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police
Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
Hochul wants to ban new gas hookups and put a price on carbon
Gas stove lovers like Mayor Eric Adams don’t need to worry yet. Responding to reports Gov. Kathy Hochul hopes to ban gas appliances in new construction as part of her climate agenda, the mayor lamented electric stoves aren't for him. "I'm a good cook and that electric stove just...
Looming debt ceiling fight ‘economic nightmare’ for Upstate NY, Schumer says
Albany, N.Y. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday warned of a looming financial crisis for upstate New Yorkers as a fight about raising the federal borrowing limit continues to rage in a divided Congress. Warring factions in the federal government are in gridlock about whether...
NYC bill would make it harder for employers to fire workers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Council member Tiffany Caban is trying to rally support around the Secure Jobs Act, which would require employers to give 14 days notice and a written explanation before terminating an employee. “You have nail salon workers, you have retail workers, you name it, these are things that most […]
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program
With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.
SNAP Gets $234 Million in Federal Funding Boost for January
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made the announcement that all New York state citizens currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be receiving the maximum benefits for the month of January, which is estimated to bring approximately $234 million in federal funding to the local state economy.
SNAP supplemental benefits for New Yorkers to end after February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency allotments (EA) for the last time in February. The federal omnibus bill for fiscal year 2023 that passed in December ended the monthly supplemental benefits, which were initiated for SNAP recipients in...
O'Donnell: Natural gas ban will be part of Hochul's executive budget
“I expect this will be in her budget proposal,” said Albany insider Jack O’Donnell when asked about Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to end the sale of fossil fuel-powered heating equipment. “We should see it by February 1, when the budget is due.”
Join the Empire State Fellows Program and get $85,000: A life-changing opportunity for New Yorkers
It always feels good to work for thousands, especially when you are jobless and have a family to take care of. In New York, there is no shortage of relief programs or payments. These are meant to benefit people in one way or the other.
NYCHA, plagued by falling rent collection, could reduce repairs
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While state and city leaders have pushed to grow the state’s housing stock, the New York City Housing Authority is facing serious budget woes. NYCHA, home to around 340,000 New Yorkers, has collected less and less rent in recent years. The public housing agency collected just 65 percent of the rent […]
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
