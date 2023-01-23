ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action

Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
Robb Report

Developers Want to Put a Casino in the Middle of Manhattan, but New Yorkers Say Don’t Bet on It

New York gamblers haven’t been so lucky within their own city limits—because a full-fledged casino doesn’t actually exist in NYC. But that may be changing soon. Gambling companies and real-estate developers are competing to build a casino in the city, but they’re facing some blowback from lawmakers and locals alike, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The bid process has mostly focused on Manhattan, near the city center where wealthy locals and tourists tend to congregate. “New York City, for a whole host of obvious reasons, is the single-most important, unclaimed prize in gaming,” Michael Pollock, the managing director of Spectrum...
INSIDE News

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
therealdeal.com

Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure

It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
cityandstateny.com

The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police

Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
NY1

Hochul wants to ban new gas hookups and put a price on carbon

Gas stove lovers like Mayor Eric Adams don’t need to worry yet. Responding to reports Gov. Kathy Hochul hopes to ban gas appliances in new construction as part of her climate agenda, the mayor lamented electric stoves aren't for him. "I'm a good cook and that electric stove just...
PIX11

NYC bill would make it harder for employers to fire workers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Council member Tiffany Caban is trying to rally support around the Secure Jobs Act, which would require employers to give 14 days notice and a written explanation before terminating an employee. “You have nail salon workers, you have retail workers, you name it, these are things that most […]
J.M. Lesinski

SNAP Gets $234 Million in Federal Funding Boost for January

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made the announcement that all New York state citizens currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be receiving the maximum benefits for the month of January, which is estimated to bring approximately $234 million in federal funding to the local state economy.
PIX11

NYCHA, plagued by falling rent collection, could reduce repairs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While state and city leaders have pushed to grow the state’s housing stock, the New York City Housing Authority is facing serious budget woes.  NYCHA, home to around 340,000 New Yorkers, has collected less and less rent in recent years. The public housing agency collected just 65 percent of the rent […]
