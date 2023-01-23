Read full article on original website
Related
6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now
The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
digg.com
The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped
From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
Idaho Ranked 5th Best State in the Nation for Starting a Business, Washington Ranked 15th
Starting a business is no easy task, but it’s easier in Idaho and Washington state than in most other states in the U.S. That’s according to a new study from financial website WalletHub, which ranked Idaho 5th and the Evergreen State No. 15 in its “2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business.”
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you.
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show
Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Illegal in Minnesota, But Most of Us Did This as Kids
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Frank Vascellaro of WCCO-TV CBS Minnesota?
Minnesota residents have not seen Frank Vascellaro on WCCO 4 News since the Christmas holidays. Many wondered why he hadn’t been on the air with Amelia Santaniello and what had happened to Frank Vascellaro. Overwhelmed by viewers’ concerns, the anchor has reached out to his followers on social media, not once but twice. After catching COVID in December 2022, he now has another health update to share in the new year. So here’s what Frank Vascellaro had to say about his absence from WCCO CBS Minnesota.
A Wisconsin man saw the 'natural wonder' of the entire Mississippi River, all by bike
Roger Gray biked from the start of the Mississippi River in northern Minnesota to its end, where it spills out into the Gulf of Mexico.
Is Pennsylvania one of the best states to retire? A study found out
Several Pennsylvania cities were found last year to be among the best places to retire. Unsurprisingly, a recent study has deemed the state on the whole as one of the best for retirement, too. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania metro area among U.S.’s best for retirement: study. Researchers at WalletHub recently...
16 Celebs Who Were Spotted In Minnesota And Wisconsin In 2022
It seems like 2022 was the year of the celebrity in Minnesota - and Wisconsin! It may seem random but we had many celebrity sightings over the course of the year. The list includes movie stars and major artists, to say the least. Why would a celebrity want to spend...
SC Was Named One of the “Most Unhappy States” in America – Here’s Why
Not only is SC one of the most laid-back states in America, but it also has some of the happiest people in the country. However, according to one major national publication - "The Palmetto State" was named one of the "Most Unhappy States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed SC one of the most unhappy states in the country, why they did, as well as take a look at other states that made the list!
The 10 Best Places to Live in the Midwest
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. It's no secret that Chicago is one of the most beloved cities in the country. But in such a massive place, much can fly under the radar. So we're honing in on one neighborhood that we believe exemplifies everything that makes Chicago great: Rogers Park.
West Virginia and Arkansas are the states that tweet the most words of endearment
Analysis of tweets from around the US and the world has revealed which groups are most likely to publicly express their love to each other.
KY named the worst state for retirement in new analysis. Life expectancy is a factor
The Bluegrass State did have one big factor going for it, however.
Part of Mississippi River Pictured Frozen Solid During Bomb Cyclone
"A large continuous mass as far as the eye can see is unusual," Dan Zarlenga, who captured the photograph, told Newsweek
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
Is Iowa One Of The Best States In America To Raise A Family?
When you decide you want to start having a family, it can be exciting, nerve-wracking, and stressful. After having a child, every decision you make can and does have an impact on that child's life. I know this is not the case for everyone and unplanned pregnancies happen every day but a lot of people hope to have time to decide if they're ready.
Study finds Kentucky worst state for retirees
(The Center Square) – A new report released this week found Kentucky was the worst state in the country as a retirement location. WalletHub based its rankings on 47 data points. In more than a third of those, the Bluegrass State ranked among the bottom 10 in the country. That helped solidify its spot at the bottom of the list. It scored next-to-last in three categories – seniors with inadequate...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0