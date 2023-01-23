Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Nurse at Gaylord facility accused of falsifying records
GAYLORD — Attorney General Dana Nessel said a nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of Intentionally Placing False Information in a Medical Record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in 87-A District Court in Otsego County after an investigation...
WILX-TV
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - United States Marshals arrested two brothers in Ohio Tuesday in connection with a 25-year-old cold case. According to authorities, a farmer in Lenawee County, just east of Adrian, found human remains in his field in November 1997. Police said the victim’s head and hands had been removed, which made identification difficult.
Washington Examiner
Michigan Democrats are leading an assault on worker rights
Democrats are now in full control of the Michigan state government. As one of their first orders of business, they’re going after workers’ rights. The Detroit News reports that Michigan Democrats are making repealing our state’s “right-to-work” law, established in 2012, one of their first legislative priorities. This law ensures that labor contracts can’t force workers to be members of a union and/or pay union fees in order to work. It’s a basic protection for freedom of association, but it hurts the pocketbooks of union bosses (who also happen to give a lot of money to Democrats), so they’re doing everything they can to get it taken off the books.
Democrats move to repeal Michigan ‘no stricter than federal’ law
LANSING, MI — Newly empowered Democrats in the Michigan Legislature say they plan to repeal a four-year-old law which bars the state from developing administrative rules which are more stringent than most federal counterparts. Republicans passed the law, commonly called no-stricter-than-federal, during the 2018 lame duck session to the...
WLNS
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of …. Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State. Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s …. Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State. SUV from Dice Auto Sales Causing Issues for...
mibiz.com
7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals
LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
lansingcitypulse.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer open to charging tolls on Michigan roads
LANSING — Toll roads could be part of a broader plan to reimagine infrastructure funding as electric vehicles become more popular and limit fuel tax revenues, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday. Whitmer, who first won election in 2018 on a pledge to "fix the damn roads," said the...
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan to start paying out $20M unemployment fraud settlement in August
LANSING, MI – Michigan will soon start paying out $20 million to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud. On Jan. 19, the Michigan Court of Claims approved a settlement that resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015. The settlement was reached between Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers in October 2022.
Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work
Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
UpNorthLive.com
Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
‘It’s time’: Feds remove slur from geographic names
The Department of the Interior has approved a measure to remove a word that is derogatory toward Native American women from more than 600 geographic entities across the country, including 32 in Michigan.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?
There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
wdet.org
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
fox2detroit.com
Former Michigan public safety director charged with assault after hitting teen with flashlight, AG says
BAY CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The former director of public safety in Bay City is accused of assaulting a teen after he used his badge to confront three teenagers last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Nessel said 56-year-old Michael Cecchini, who was still the director at the time,...
Gov. Whitmer wants a 'red flag' gun law. Here's what that means
LANSING — Gun safety measures Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for in her State of the State address Wednesday include what is commonly known as a "red flag" law, providing for "extreme risk protection orders." About 20 U.S. states already have such a law, which Whitmer sees as one element in a package of...
MSP: 17-year-old runaway found safe
A 17-year-old girl who Michigan State Police had been looking for has been found safe.
A master list of vanity license plates too crude for Michigan roads
Nice try, but whoever requested ‘BEERME,’ ‘L0LBUTT’ or even ‘EF0HI0′ as their custom license plate won’t get to show them off in Michigan. The rejected words are among more than 21,000 personalized plates banned by the Michigan Department of State for being dirty, graphic or hateful.
fox2detroit.com
Added electric vehicle charge in Michigan comes with extra revenue, privacy concerns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Should electric vehicle owners be charged for the amount of miles they drive?. Only one country in the world has a mandatory system for charging drivers for the amount of distance they travel. And only two states have voluntary programs with a similar charging structure.
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
