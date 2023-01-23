ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

YAHOO!

Nurse at Gaylord facility accused of falsifying records

GAYLORD — Attorney General Dana Nessel said a nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of Intentionally Placing False Information in a Medical Record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in 87-A District Court in Otsego County after an investigation...
GAYLORD, MI
WILX-TV

2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm

BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - United States Marshals arrested two brothers in Ohio Tuesday in connection with a 25-year-old cold case. According to authorities, a farmer in Lenawee County, just east of Adrian, found human remains in his field in November 1997. Police said the victim’s head and hands had been removed, which made identification difficult.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Washington Examiner

Michigan Democrats are leading an assault on worker rights

Democrats are now in full control of the Michigan state government. As one of their first orders of business, they’re going after workers’ rights. The Detroit News reports that Michigan Democrats are making repealing our state’s “right-to-work” law, established in 2012, one of their first legislative priorities. This law ensures that labor contracts can’t force workers to be members of a union and/or pay union fees in order to work. It’s a basic protection for freedom of association, but it hurts the pocketbooks of union bosses (who also happen to give a lot of money to Democrats), so they’re doing everything they can to get it taken off the books.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State

Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of …. Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State. Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s …. Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State. SUV from Dice Auto Sales Causing Issues for...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals

LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer open to charging tolls on Michigan roads

LANSING — Toll roads could be part of a broader plan to reimagine infrastructure funding as electric vehicles become more popular and limit fuel tax revenues, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday. Whitmer, who first won election in 2018 on a pledge to "fix the damn roads," said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan to start paying out $20M unemployment fraud settlement in August

LANSING, MI – Michigan will soon start paying out $20 million to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud. On Jan. 19, the Michigan Court of Claims approved a settlement that resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015. The settlement was reached between Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers in October 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work

Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?

There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
MICHIGAN STATE

