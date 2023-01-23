Read full article on original website
ISU's Winter Fest provides students with involvement opportunities
Over one thousand Illinois State University students attended the annual Winter Fest earlier tonight. The event took place in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center. Similar to Festival ISU, Winter Fest is an opportunity for students to become familiar with the registered student organizations and campus departments. Students can have one-on-one interactions with members and the executive board of each organization to see what they have to offer.
ISU's Office of Sustainability encourages thrifting with 'New Year Free-Cycle'
Illinois State University students were able to attend “New Year Free-Cycle,” a free thrifting event organized by the Office of Sustainability. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Circus Room of the Bone Student Center. Gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, household supplies,...
The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Six local events, experiences to celebrate Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Check out the following events to appreciate and celebrate Black heritage. Illinois State University's Center for Civic Engagement is hosting its annual MLK Day of Service, a day to honor Dr. King’s contributions to fighting for social justice. The event will take place from...
Bloomington road crews prepare for highest projected snow totals on Wednesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Road crews plan to get ahead of the expected snow coming Wednesday morning. The biggest concern will be the conditions of the roads. The McLean County Highway Department said they plan to be on the roads by 4:30 a.m. “We will work into the evening...
Restaurant Week 2023 must-have bites
Restaurant Week 2023 begins this weekend on Friday, January 27th and runs through Saturday, February 4th. This delicious nine day celebration of local restaurants is hosted by Visit Champaign County, and there are more than 40 participating restaurants across Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Rantoul, St. Joe, and Mahomet. This year, the food options are vegan, American barbecue, Zambian, Italian, Vietnamese, Indian, Congolese, and more.
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
Student from Normal plans to bike cross country for cancer treatment
A college student from Normal plans to participate in a months-long biking journey to raise money for cancer treatment. Jonathan Boudreaux is one of 17 students in the Illini 4000 that has been active since 2007, and has raised over $1.1 million. Boudreaux said he is dedicating his bike ride...
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
Winter weather advisory in effect for McLean County overnight, Bloomington, Normal enforce parking ban
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for McLean County beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory estimates 2 to 4 inches of snowfall and slippery road conditions Wednesday morning. The City of Bloomington has also enacted a snow parking ban beginning...
Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
Ziegenfelder named MIC Weekly Coaches Choice Award recipient
Illinois State gymnast Joy Ziegenfelder has been selected as this week's winner of the Midwest Independent Conference Coaches Choice Award, making her the fifth Redbird to earn a weekly conference award this season. Ziegenfelder takes home this award despite facing adversity with a wrist injury this fall. Working around her...
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
Peru community, hospital workers scrambling in wake of St. Margaret's Health closure
PERU, Ill. — The Peru, Illinois community is facing uncertainty in jobs and health care as St. Margaret's Health prepares for its incoming Jan. 28 closure. On Friday, Jan. 20, the hospital revealed that operations will be temporarily suspended on Saturday, Jan. 28 as the facility attempts to reinvent itself to help recover from difficulties first inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
UPDATE: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen. 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that...
Clay County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke Crowned 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois January 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant, held Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was crowned...
Over 600 pregnant women need to find new hospital
Over 600 pregnant women will have to find a new hospital to deliver their babies due to St. Margaret's closing its OB unit. It is unknown if other area hospitals were given prior notice to the OB unit closing, and it's unknown if area hospitals will be able to handle the influx in deliveries.
'A huge honor': Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of 2 Illinoisans nominated for national education award
For nearly a decade, Susan Naber has supported the learning of Unit 5’s tiniest students. Naber is a paraprofessional at Brigham Early Learning Center, a south Bloomington pre-kindergarten school for at-risk youth. “The teacher is the person who runs the program, puts the class together, has the lesson plans...
