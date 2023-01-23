Read full article on original website
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Rob Reiner Say He Will Stop Using Twitter Until Donald Trump Goes To Prison?
A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a tweet from actor Rob Reiner claiming he will refrain from using Twitter until former President Donald Trump is imprisoned. There is no evidence Reiner made this tweet. He responded to a screenshot of the post on Twitter confirming that it was not published by him.
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha joined "Tucker Carlson Today" to address the "bizarre" media narrative surrounding the duchess' California upbringing.
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did CBS News Publish This Headline About Conspiracy Theorists Claiming The World Is Run By The Rich?
A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a headline posted by CBS News reporting conspiracy theorists claim the world is run by the “super-rich.”. This image is digitally altered. There is no evidence of such an article on the CBS News website or any of its verified social media accounts.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is CNN’s Atlanta, Georgia Headquarters Closing Due To Financial Losses?
A post shared on Facebook claims CNN is closing its Atlanta, Georgia headquarters due to “low ratings and extreme financial losses.”. There is no evidence for this claim. CNN is relocating to a different location in Atlanta, a CNN spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. Fact Check:
Band-Aids and crayons for darker skin colors aren’t ‘woke’ — they’re just realistic | Opinion
Crayola renamed the “flesh” crayon all the way back in 1962, before the company became part of Kansas City’s Hallmark.
