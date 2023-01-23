Read full article on original website
Related
Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha joined "Tucker Carlson Today" to address the "bizarre" media narrative surrounding the duchess' California upbringing.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did ‘Dozens’ Of Russian Ships Leave The Black Sea?
A video shared on Facebook claims “dozens” of Russian “battleships” have left the Black Sea in a sign of Russia’s alleged withdrawal. There is no evidence that the Russian Navy has retreated from any body of water. The Ukrainian Navy has reported that several Russian ships remain in the Black Sea.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did CBS News Publish This Headline About Conspiracy Theorists Claiming The World Is Run By The Rich?
A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a headline posted by CBS News reporting conspiracy theorists claim the world is run by the “super-rich.”. This image is digitally altered. There is no evidence of such an article on the CBS News website or any of its verified social media accounts.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Rob Reiner Say He Will Stop Using Twitter Until Donald Trump Goes To Prison?
A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a tweet from actor Rob Reiner claiming he will refrain from using Twitter until former President Donald Trump is imprisoned. There is no evidence Reiner made this tweet. He responded to a screenshot of the post on Twitter confirming that it was not published by him.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Ukrainian Nationalist Set Fire To Orthodox Church Suspected Of Russian Loyalism?
An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an Orthodox Church ablaze, caused by Ukrainian Nationalists in protest against Russian Loyalists. The caption is inaccurate. The fire predates the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fact Check:. Church leader Patriarch Kiril has claimed to be the victim of religious persecution after Ukrainian forces...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did A.I Robots Kill 29 Humans In A Japanese Lab?
A video shared on Facebook purports that A.I robots had killed at least 29 scientists in Japan. This caption is unfounded. There is no evidence this incident occurred. The video claims that A.I robots turned on the scientists during testing. The video features a split screen with a woman speaking on the bottom with a man reacting on top. “Japanese A.I Robots Murders 29 Scientists,” the caption reads.
At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desperate for water
First Valentyna's gas was cut when Russia's invasion came to Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region. They are just two among some 8,000 Bakhmut residents whose precarious existence in the city has been thrown into even greater uncertainty since water supplies were fully cut in October.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?
A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did NATO Undertake ‘Operation Justice’ To Intervene In Ukraine?
A video shared on Facebook claims the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allegedly announced “Operation Justice” to intervene in Ukraine. There is no evidence NATO has undertaken “Operation Justice.” Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims that NATO is intervening in Ukraine. Fact Check:. The United...
Comments / 0