checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did ‘Dozens’ Of Russian Ships Leave The Black Sea?

A video shared on Facebook claims “dozens” of Russian “battleships” have left the Black Sea in a sign of Russia’s alleged withdrawal. There is no evidence that the Russian Navy has retreated from any body of water. The Ukrainian Navy has reported that several Russian ships remain in the Black Sea.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukrainian Nationalist Set Fire To Orthodox Church Suspected Of Russian Loyalism?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an Orthodox Church ablaze, caused by Ukrainian Nationalists in protest against Russian Loyalists. The caption is inaccurate. The fire predates the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fact Check:. Church leader Patriarch Kiril has claimed to be the victim of religious persecution after Ukrainian forces...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A.I Robots Kill 29 Humans In A Japanese Lab?

A video shared on Facebook purports that A.I robots had killed at least 29 scientists in Japan. This caption is unfounded. There is no evidence this incident occurred. The video claims that A.I robots turned on the scientists during testing. The video features a split screen with a woman speaking on the bottom with a man reacting on top. “Japanese A.I Robots Murders 29 Scientists,” the caption reads.
AFP

At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desperate for water

First Valentyna's gas was cut when Russia's invasion came to Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region. They are just two among some 8,000 Bakhmut residents whose precarious existence in the city has been thrown into even greater uncertainty since water supplies were fully cut in October.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?

A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did NATO Undertake ‘Operation Justice’ To Intervene In Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook claims the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allegedly announced “Operation Justice” to intervene in Ukraine. There is no evidence NATO has undertaken “Operation Justice.” Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims that NATO is intervening in Ukraine. Fact Check:. The United...

