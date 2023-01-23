ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

The Story of Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Old Coaching Tower

Alabama's legendary head coach, Paul "Bear" Bryant, cemented a legacy that still impacts the state of Alabama to this day, more specifically Tuscaloosa. Whether you are taking a trip to the Paul W. Bryant Museum on Paul W. Bryant Drive, eating at the "Bear Bryant table" in The Waysider, or even watching a football game in the grand Bryant-Denny Stadium, it becomes nearly impossible to avoid the impact that Bryant has had on the town over the last several decades.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols trying to steal a top commit from Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tennessee Vols are hoping to steal a top recruit from the Alabama Crimson Tide. GoVols247 reported on Tuesday that 2024 four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for UT’s junior day. Thompson has been committed to Alabama since last summer. Thompson, 6-foot-3/202 lbs...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football making hard push for 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman

College football programs across the nation are beating down the door to recruit Birmingham, Alabama product, Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman is rated as a four-star recruit on most recruiting sites, and he is one of the most sought-after 2024 defensive linemen in the country. He attends Parker High School. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Gordo’s Brax Garrison Announces Commitment Date

Gordo’s star quarterback Brax Garrison has officially set his commitment date for Feb. 1. The 6-foot-4 signal caller was one of the best quarterbacks in the Tuscaloosa area this season as he racked up 2,331 passing yards and 34 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Garrison was also able to make plays with his legs, recording over 500 rushing yards while finding pay-dirt nine times with his legs. Garrison was also an honorable mention for the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State team.
GORDO, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Roll Tide Rumor Mill; All Quiet on The Crimson Front

It's been 10 days since Chris Low of ESPN broke the news that the Alabama Crimson Tide would be losing its defensive coordinator, Pete Golding to SEC West rival Ole Miss. It's been five days since the New England Patriots interviewed current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for the same position in their organization.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has announced its Fan Day for this year. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and will be a full day of activities for all ages. According to RollTide.com, "The day-long event will feature a Youth Clinic, autographs, and a tour of Sewell-Thomas Stadium prior to an intrasquad scrimmage (weather pending). An inflatable bounce house and slide, a face painter, Big Al and food trucks will also be on-site for those in attendance."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hailstate.com

Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-No. 2 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Mississippi State men's basketball meets its fourth top 10 opponent of SEC play and continues its stretch of four of five games versus ranked competition when the Bulldogs travel to SEC frontrunner and No. 2 Alabama on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. State (12-7, 1-6 SEC) will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Stars Shine On NFL Playoff Stage

Over the weekend, the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs kicked off, and with that many former Crimson Tide stars took the field with hopes of leading their team to the Super Bowl. Six of the eight divisional round teams were represented either on the field or on the sidelines by a former Alabama player, the most out of any school in college football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHNT News 19

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

