University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Alabama Basketball Set to Host 4-Star Recruit Against Mississippi State
The Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night — and will have an important guest in attendance.
The Story of Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Old Coaching Tower
Alabama's legendary head coach, Paul "Bear" Bryant, cemented a legacy that still impacts the state of Alabama to this day, more specifically Tuscaloosa. Whether you are taking a trip to the Paul W. Bryant Museum on Paul W. Bryant Drive, eating at the "Bear Bryant table" in The Waysider, or even watching a football game in the grand Bryant-Denny Stadium, it becomes nearly impossible to avoid the impact that Bryant has had on the town over the last several decades.
Change in Defensive Effort Propels Alabama Basketball's Comeback
After a lackluster first half, Alabama turned up the intensity to avoid an upset loss.
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide football players gather at funeral of their teammate Ahmaad Galloway
They didn't want to hold a reunion there. How in the world did this group of Alabama football heroes wind up gathering in Millington, Tennessee?. Life goes by fast when you play football. One year, it's 2000 — the crowd is cheering and you are smiling. The next time you blink, it's 2023 — there is silence and you are crying.
Former SEC Coach 'Not' Candidate For Alabama Offensive Coordinator
Former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Alabama offensive coordinator vacancy. However, according to ESPN's Chris Low, Mullen is not interested in joining the Crimson Tide. "In talking to several close to the situation, Dan ...
Two Team 27 Members Named to Player of the Year Watch List
Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts and outfielder Faith Hensley have been named to the USA Softball Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List. The list was released on Wednesday and consists of the top 50 players to watch for its 2023 Player of the Year Award. Fouts is set...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols trying to steal a top commit from Alabama Crimson Tide
The Tennessee Vols are hoping to steal a top recruit from the Alabama Crimson Tide. GoVols247 reported on Tuesday that 2024 four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for UT’s junior day. Thompson has been committed to Alabama since last summer. Thompson, 6-foot-3/202 lbs...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football making hard push for 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman
College football programs across the nation are beating down the door to recruit Birmingham, Alabama product, Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman is rated as a four-star recruit on most recruiting sites, and he is one of the most sought-after 2024 defensive linemen in the country. He attends Parker High School. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
Gordo’s Brax Garrison Announces Commitment Date
Gordo’s star quarterback Brax Garrison has officially set his commitment date for Feb. 1. The 6-foot-4 signal caller was one of the best quarterbacks in the Tuscaloosa area this season as he racked up 2,331 passing yards and 34 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Garrison was also able to make plays with his legs, recording over 500 rushing yards while finding pay-dirt nine times with his legs. Garrison was also an honorable mention for the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State team.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban can afford to be Portal-picky
As Nick Saban said it would; before college football free agency began, the game of roster management has drastically changed. Alabama Football has the No. 1, 2023 Signing Class of high school and JUCO players, and CFB pundits treat it as a ho-hum result. In the football media, almost no...
Roll Tide Rumor Mill; All Quiet on The Crimson Front
It's been 10 days since Chris Low of ESPN broke the news that the Alabama Crimson Tide would be losing its defensive coordinator, Pete Golding to SEC West rival Ole Miss. It's been five days since the New England Patriots interviewed current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for the same position in their organization.
atozsports.com
One potential offensive coordinator option for Nick Saban and Alabama has been ruled out
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator. It’s always interesting when Saban has an offensive coordinator opener because it tells us which direction Alabama plans to take...
Alabama Reaches Unique NIL Deal With Sports Marketing Giant
The 15-year agreement will create a hub for NIL activity inside Bryant Denny Stadium.
Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has announced its Fan Day for this year. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and will be a full day of activities for all ages. According to RollTide.com, "The day-long event will feature a Youth Clinic, autographs, and a tour of Sewell-Thomas Stadium prior to an intrasquad scrimmage (weather pending). An inflatable bounce house and slide, a face painter, Big Al and food trucks will also be on-site for those in attendance."
hailstate.com
Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-No. 2 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Mississippi State men's basketball meets its fourth top 10 opponent of SEC play and continues its stretch of four of five games versus ranked competition when the Bulldogs travel to SEC frontrunner and No. 2 Alabama on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. State (12-7, 1-6 SEC) will...
Tale of the Tape, No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 2 Alabama: All Things CW
What's the difference between the Boilermakers and Crimson Tide on paper? Both not a lot, and a whole lot.
Former Alabama Stars Shine On NFL Playoff Stage
Over the weekend, the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs kicked off, and with that many former Crimson Tide stars took the field with hopes of leading their team to the Super Bowl. Six of the eight divisional round teams were represented either on the field or on the sidelines by a former Alabama player, the most out of any school in college football.
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
University of Alabama professor leaves due to ‘obsession’ to push equity in science: ‘Rise of illiberalism’
Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki, a Polish immigrant and Earth Science professor left a teaching position due to the “obsession” over the push for equity in science and the “rise of illiberalism.”
