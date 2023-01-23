ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Elk Grove Citizen

Play Ball! Cosumnes River opens baseball/softball season

It’s a sure sign of spring. When the college baseball and softball teams throw out the first pitch of the season. That happened today for both the community college women’s softball and the men’s baseball teams around California. Sacramento City College opened its 100th season of baseball with a home game against Canada College out of San Bruno. In the last century of baseball, 43 Panthers have gone on to play in the Majors.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

This Week's Scoreboard

Bradshaw Chr. 73, Mesa Verde 23 (Box Score) Davis 64, Franklin 59 (Box Score) Sheldon 84, Pleasant Grove 54 (Box Score) Jesuit 86, Elk Grove 36 (Box Score) Monterey Trail 107, Kennedy 69 (Box Score) Girls Basketball. Sheldon 55, Pleasant Grove 47 (Box Score) St. Francis 86, Elk Grove 18...
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Eagles keep pace in Delta with win over Franklin

With just two weeks and four games remaining in the Delta League season, the race to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs is beginning to get exciting. So exciting that students and fans packed themselves in to Pleasant Grove High School’s gymnasium to watch the Eagles and guest Franklin try to end losing streaks.
PLEASANT GROVE, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs host San Jose State for Senior Day

Jan. 28, 2023 • 12 P.M. PT • Aquatics Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Fresno State hosts San Jose State for Senior Day on Saturday at the Aquatics Center. The 'Dogs will honor their seven seniors, Silvia Alessio, Athena Clayson, Maya Gulvady,...
FRESNO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG

A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG Western Festival to return this year

Elk Grove’s 66-year-old springtime tradition will finally return to Elk Grove Regional Park and the streets of Old Town this May. The Elk Grove Western Festival will be held on May 6-7. Festival board member Cheryl Greiss told the Citizen that organizers are working on bringing back the festival’s...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway

(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Thien Ho addresses his new role as Sac County’s DA

Sacramento County’s new District Attorney (DA) Thien Ho spoke to the Citizen this week about his work in this high-profile position and his background that led to his election last June. Ho, a San Jose native and the only Asian Pacific Islander district attorney in a major metropolitan city...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
4kids.com

Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near San Jose

Grab your boots, snow jackets, and saucer sleds, and head out to the best snow sledding spots for kids near San Jose for a fun winter adventure!. Snow is falling, and the mountains are calling. It’s wintertime, and there’s no better way to spend a fantastic snow-filled day than sledding down a giant hill with family. And, of course, snow sledding is one of the classic favorites and the most loved kid’s activities during the winter months. As soon as the ground gets covered in snow, it’s time to pack up and take a road trip to the best snow sledding destinations for kids near San Jose!
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

$38,000 Super Lotto ticket sold at Modesto Raley's

MODESTO, Calif. — Anyone who bought a Super Lotto Plus ticket in Modesto might want to check their ticket!. The winning numbers for the Super Lotto draw were: 2-17-20-37-41-9. No one scored the $27 million jackpot, but one ticket sold out of the Raley's at 3430 Tully Road in...
MODESTO, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose: Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich shop closes

Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich has shut its doors. The San Jose shop had opened five years ago on Santa Clara Street downtown with such popular sandwiches as The Original 1762 (roast beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce) and the Holiday Turkey (turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy), along with wraps, salads and new offerings like the Spicy BBQ Brisket and the Caribbean Jerk.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes

A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRA.com

2 arrested after series of armed robberies, Modesto police say

Police have arrested two people in connection with a string of armed robberies in Salida, Modesto police said. The 31-year-old suspects, Salvador Perez, of Modesto, and Manuel Martinez, of Manteca, were arrested Tuesday at their home, Modesto police said. The series of robberies took place over the past couple of...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
MODESTO, CA

