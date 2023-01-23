Read full article on original website
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Elk Grove Citizen
Play Ball! Cosumnes River opens baseball/softball season
It’s a sure sign of spring. When the college baseball and softball teams throw out the first pitch of the season. That happened today for both the community college women’s softball and the men’s baseball teams around California. Sacramento City College opened its 100th season of baseball with a home game against Canada College out of San Bruno. In the last century of baseball, 43 Panthers have gone on to play in the Majors.
Elk Grove Citizen
This Week's Scoreboard
Bradshaw Chr. 73, Mesa Verde 23 (Box Score) Davis 64, Franklin 59 (Box Score) Sheldon 84, Pleasant Grove 54 (Box Score) Jesuit 86, Elk Grove 36 (Box Score) Monterey Trail 107, Kennedy 69 (Box Score) Girls Basketball. Sheldon 55, Pleasant Grove 47 (Box Score) St. Francis 86, Elk Grove 18...
Elk Grove Citizen
Eagles keep pace in Delta with win over Franklin
With just two weeks and four games remaining in the Delta League season, the race to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs is beginning to get exciting. So exciting that students and fans packed themselves in to Pleasant Grove High School’s gymnasium to watch the Eagles and guest Franklin try to end losing streaks.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs host San Jose State for Senior Day
Jan. 28, 2023 • 12 P.M. PT • Aquatics Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Fresno State hosts San Jose State for Senior Day on Saturday at the Aquatics Center. The 'Dogs will honor their seven seniors, Silvia Alessio, Athena Clayson, Maya Gulvady,...
San Ramon Valley High student shouts racial slurs at Dublin basketball player
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the San Ramon Valley High School administration team sent out an email to parents calling an incident where a student from San Ramon Valley used a racial slur towards a Dublin High School student taking a free throw during a basketball game Tuesday unacceptable and extremely disappointing. “I want to […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG
A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
Elk Grove Citizen
EG Western Festival to return this year
Elk Grove’s 66-year-old springtime tradition will finally return to Elk Grove Regional Park and the streets of Old Town this May. The Elk Grove Western Festival will be held on May 6-7. Festival board member Cheryl Greiss told the Citizen that organizers are working on bringing back the festival’s...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway
(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
Elk Grove Citizen
Thien Ho addresses his new role as Sac County’s DA
Sacramento County’s new District Attorney (DA) Thien Ho spoke to the Citizen this week about his work in this high-profile position and his background that led to his election last June. Ho, a San Jose native and the only Asian Pacific Islander district attorney in a major metropolitan city...
4kids.com
Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near San Jose
Grab your boots, snow jackets, and saucer sleds, and head out to the best snow sledding spots for kids near San Jose for a fun winter adventure!. Snow is falling, and the mountains are calling. It’s wintertime, and there’s no better way to spend a fantastic snow-filled day than sledding down a giant hill with family. And, of course, snow sledding is one of the classic favorites and the most loved kid’s activities during the winter months. As soon as the ground gets covered in snow, it’s time to pack up and take a road trip to the best snow sledding destinations for kids near San Jose!
$38,000 Super Lotto ticket sold at Modesto Raley's
MODESTO, Calif. — Anyone who bought a Super Lotto Plus ticket in Modesto might want to check their ticket!. The winning numbers for the Super Lotto draw were: 2-17-20-37-41-9. No one scored the $27 million jackpot, but one ticket sold out of the Raley's at 3430 Tully Road in...
Silicon Valley
San Jose: Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich shop closes
Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich has shut its doors. The San Jose shop had opened five years ago on Santa Clara Street downtown with such popular sandwiches as The Original 1762 (roast beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce) and the Holiday Turkey (turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy), along with wraps, salads and new offerings like the Spicy BBQ Brisket and the Caribbean Jerk.
Silicon Valley
Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes
A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
KCRA.com
2 arrested after series of armed robberies, Modesto police say
Police have arrested two people in connection with a string of armed robberies in Salida, Modesto police said. The 31-year-old suspects, Salvador Perez, of Modesto, and Manuel Martinez, of Manteca, were arrested Tuesday at their home, Modesto police said. The series of robberies took place over the past couple of...
Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
NBC Bay Area
Lucky San Jose Mega Millions Player Who Won $247M Jackpot in October Identified
The lucky lottery player who won $247 million on a Mega Millions ticket bought at a San Jose 7-Eleven in October was identified this week by the California Lottery. Edward Lojewski hit all six numbers in the $494 million draw, sharing the jackpot with another winner in Florida. Lojewski told...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He stayed at a Northern California nursing home then died. Why jury awarded huge verdict
A Sacramento jury has returned verdicts totaling more than $30 million against the owners of a Roseville nursing home after a prominent retired Sac State professor died following a brief stay at the home. The Superior Court jury returned a verdict of $5.9 million in compensatory damages last week, and...
