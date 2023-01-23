Read full article on original website
If you've ever had the opportunity to eat at the restaurant Crafted in downtown Yakima you probably know why the Chef is a finalist for a prestigious national award. Crafted, at 22 N 1st Street opened six years ago and now Chef Dan Koommoo is a semifinalist for this year’s James Beard Awards®. Koomoo is nominated in the “Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific” category.
Next Time You’re at MOD Pizza, You’re Safe to Get the Hot Honey
Last night I attended the MOD Pizza takeover along with Eisenhower High School for their Mr. Ike pageant. It was a wonderful turn out. Thank you everyone who attended. I never need a reason to visit MOD Pizza as I'm a fan to begin with but anytime I can eat delicious food with cool people and it helps support our local area people through fundraising efforts, I'm all for it.
Try Something New at a Familiar Place? Try the Bacon, Cheddar, Mushroom Crepes
The other day I met up with a friend at a favorite spot in Yakima. My problem is if there are too many things on the menu I wonder about each and everything and, after too long, I just get something I often get like the chicken fried steak or some type of breakfast combo. This time I figured I'd try something new and stick to it. I'm glad I did.
Eat at MOD Pizza Thursday and Help Support IKE at the Same Time
Every year the local high schools do fundraising efforts through their Mr. [insert school here] campaign. Mr. Ike, Mr. Davis, Mr. West Valley and so on. One of the popular fundraisers are doing restaurant takeovers where by simply eating out or grabbing food to-go you can help support these schools. Ike is doing a MOD Pizza takeover today (Thursday, January 26) on at Rainier Square on Nob Hill. You don't have to worry about cooking or doing the dishes all while helping out our Ike students and helping support Children's Miracle Network. Sounds like a win-win.
Get Ready Now For Red Wine and Chocolate Weekend in February
Are you ready for the red wine and chocolate event in Yakima this year?. The Red Wine and Chocolate event that happens February 17-20 where valley wines are coupled with specialty chocolate. The Washington wine industry generates billions of dollars for the state economy every year. The reason why sales...
More Snow? Say it Ain’t So! Yakima Expecting More Snow This Weekend
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
Yakima Welcomes New Taproom for New Shorthead Brewery in February
I'm always down for more taprooms in Yakima. Being that Yakima is home to 75% of the hops used in the United States it only makes sense. Shorthead Brewing is a new brewery in town that many people are talking about. Those you may have seen a beer or two from them around town like at Public House, they're gearing up to open their own taproom to the public.
Major Summitview Road Work Starts Overnight Sunday in Yakima
A popular area of Summitview Avenue will be closed Sunday night for some road work. Yakima City officials say city crews will be busy with water line work resulting in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February 2.
5 Best Places to Get That New Tom Hanks Drink in Yakima
“Life is like a…glass of Diet Coke and Champagne.” - Tom Hanks, probably. Tom Hanks is one lovable guy, just ask any one. He was recently asked about his tipsy behavior at an industry party in Hollywood and he replied that he was drinking something he was calling, “Diet Cokagne”. It seems he had poured a little champagne into his glass of Diet Coke. Soon, word spread about the new Tom Hanks drink, so we wondered which places we could get one of those “Cokagne” drinks in Yakima, with or without the Diet Coke!
Connecting Yakima and Terrace Heights Learn More Monday
In 2011 The Yakima County Commissioners agreed to a joint plan with the city of Yakima to create an east west corridor to connect Yakima and Terrace Heights and improve the former Cascade mill site along I-82 in Yakima. The agreement will result in a lot of development in the...
Day Dreamers of Yakima! When wasting Time, What do you Dream About?
Scientists in Japan have created a new type of alarm to help with productivity! In short, it can monitor your brainwaves and prevents you from zoning out and daydreaming. When you go into "La La Land," it'll sense it and play an alarm to snap you out of it. They hope people will WANT to use it, although I fear employers may make it part of the job/uniform.
3 People Killed in a Convenience Store Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man is now a suspect in the homicide of 3 people at the Circle K on 18th Street, after locking himself out of his vehicle at another store nearby. Yakima Police Chief Mathew Murray says Jarid Haddock allegedly first parked his car at the Arco...
Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland
The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his...
Watch Your Speed Yakima Officers Watching Your Driving
If you don't speed and follow all traffic laws it's likely you haven't been stopped by a Yakima Police Officer during the ongoing emphasis patrol in the city. During the past 6 months Yakima police have made more than 4,000 traffic stops and issued more than 2,000 citations and the emphasis patrols continue.
Yakima Police Find Suspicious Device Close Roads
Yakima Police have closed North 1st Street Between Oak Street and I Street as they investigate a suspicious device. They say the incident is NOT related to the shooting early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the area this morning and found what appeared to be a suspicious tube wrapped...
Time to Fill The Tank? Yakima Gas Prices on The Rise
Gas prices are up again this week in Yakima. If you're going to the gas station you're paying an average of $3.69 per gallon Monday. Gas is up 9.3 cents a gallon over the last week on top of the 8 cent rise last week. Officials at GasBuddy say prices in Yakima are 22.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
Yakima Circle K Shooting Suspect Kills Himself
Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man who shot three people Tuesday at a Yakima store has died after shooting himself. Chief Mathew Murray told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon Jerid Haddock died at at about 3:15 pm at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Haddock was found walking in the...
Yakima Authorities Say Victim Dies From Crash Not Gunshot
Authorities now say a man involved in a head on crash near Toppenish Saturday did not die from a gunshot wound before the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the man wasn't shot but rather died of blunt-force trauma to his head in the crash Saturday morning on State Route 22.
Driver Arrested After Deadly Toppenish Crash
Authorities say they've arrested a driver of a vehicle who fled after a fatal head-on crash in Toppenish early Saturday on State Route 22. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 22-year-old Homero Lemus is behind bars after being arrested on Monday. Lemus is being held in the Yakima County jail. There's...
