Elon to ‘revive, reclaim and rejoice’ the Black renaissance during Black History Month 2023

The signature event of the yearlong commemoration will be an innovation reception on Friday, Nov. 3. At this event, Elon will honor shining examples of innovation, creativity, community and resilience from the last 100 years. Honorees will include programs, initiatives, buildings, ideas and events that have established Elon as a national leader in higher education and a foundational fixture in the Alamance County community. The list will include some of the figures who spearheaded these moments.

ELON, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO