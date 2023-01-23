ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Elon to ‘revive, reclaim and rejoice’ the Black renaissance during Black History Month 2023

By Elon University News Bureau
ELON University
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ELON University

Help choose the moments that defined Elon

The signature event of the yearlong commemoration will be an innovation reception on Friday, Nov. 3. At this event, Elon will honor shining examples of innovation, creativity, community and resilience from the last 100 years. Honorees will include programs, initiatives, buildings, ideas and events that have established Elon as a national leader in higher education and a foundational fixture in the Alamance County community. The list will include some of the figures who spearheaded these moments.
ELON, NC
ncatregister.com

N.C. A&T Hosts Neighboring Universities for MLK Day Celebration

For the 11th straight year, N.C. A&T, UNCG, Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) and Guilford College came together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event took place in Harrison Auditorium, after being virtual the past two years due to the pandemic. The four neighboring universities...
GREENSBORO, NC
ELON University

Elon NYC alumni chapter unite for two-day service weekend

Elon University alumni in New York City gathered at Xavier Mission for two days of service and volunteering this January. This meaningful engagement brought alumni together to support Xavier Mission’s food pantry and soup kitchen. Xavier Mission is a for-impact organization providing basic services as well as opportunities for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nccu.edu

NCCU School of Law Veteran’s Clinic Awarded $100,000 from Duke Energy Foundation for Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship

The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) School of Law has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to establish the Private Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will benefit law students actively involved with and enrolled in the Veterans Law Clinic, and who are working on issues impacting the legal and civil rights of veterans.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ELON University

Jam-packed month of design thinking this Winter Term

Students enrolled in the Pathways to Design Thinking course are advancing their ability to facilitate client projects committed to increasing equity, inclusion and connection through design thinking methods. In addition to supporting client goals, students also get the chance to work on personal projects. Course clients this semester include Safer...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Alumni in Action: Kathleen Hupfeld ’16 wants to pave the way

Kathleen Hupfeld ’16 has made a name for herself as one of the emerging leaders in the world of neuroscience. She’s authored over 30 papers, has nearly 400 citations and has been granted more than $660,000 in grant funding and achievement awards. Most recently, she was named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Science list.
ELON, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem home dazzles at Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s one home that’s just extra special around the Christmas holiday. That’s Midgie Evgenbright’s home on Katie’s Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem. The home is full of Christmas magic. The owner’s favorite pieces in her collection include the chocolate fudge factory, children's miniatures in the snow and any items that have what she calls, “personality” but that’s not all.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away

Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC
ELON University

Campus safety and services during ‘Fake Break’

Winter Term exams for undergraduate students and some graduate programs will take place Tuesday, Jan. 24. The gap in time from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through the beginning of Spring Term on Monday, Jan. 30 is sometimes colloquially referred to as “fake break,” and several campus services will have adjusted hours during this time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy