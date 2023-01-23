Elon to ‘revive, reclaim and rejoice’ the Black renaissance during Black History Month 2023

Read full article on original website
ELON University
Help choose the moments that defined Elon
The signature event of the yearlong commemoration will be an innovation reception on Friday, Nov. 3. At this event, Elon will honor shining examples of innovation, creativity, community and resilience from the last 100 years. Honorees will include programs, initiatives, buildings, ideas and events that have established Elon as a national leader in higher education and a foundational fixture in the Alamance County community. The list will include some of the figures who spearheaded these moments.
ncatregister.com
N.C. A&T Hosts Neighboring Universities for MLK Day Celebration
For the 11th straight year, N.C. A&T, UNCG, Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) and Guilford College came together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event took place in Harrison Auditorium, after being virtual the past two years due to the pandemic. The four neighboring universities...
ELON University
Elon NYC alumni chapter unite for two-day service weekend
Elon University alumni in New York City gathered at Xavier Mission for two days of service and volunteering this January. This meaningful engagement brought alumni together to support Xavier Mission’s food pantry and soup kitchen. Xavier Mission is a for-impact organization providing basic services as well as opportunities for...
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NC
The Concert will be a Musical Night for the Locals to Kick Off Their Valentine’s Day Celebration While Enjoying the Soulful Vocals, Held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Wake Forest Grand Ballroom, 203 Capcom Ave., Suite #114, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587.
nccu.edu
NCCU School of Law Veteran’s Clinic Awarded $100,000 from Duke Energy Foundation for Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) School of Law has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to establish the Private Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will benefit law students actively involved with and enrolled in the Veterans Law Clinic, and who are working on issues impacting the legal and civil rights of veterans.
ELON University
President Book speaks of the power of higher education at Invest: Raleigh-Durham launch event
North Carolina is fortunate to have a higher education landscape that includes a diversity of public and private colleges and universities that help fuel the state’s economy and are foundations for innovation across industries, President Connie Ledoux Book shared during a recent panel discussion hosted by Capital Analytics Associates.
Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
ELON University
Jam-packed month of design thinking this Winter Term
Students enrolled in the Pathways to Design Thinking course are advancing their ability to facilitate client projects committed to increasing equity, inclusion and connection through design thinking methods. In addition to supporting client goals, students also get the chance to work on personal projects. Course clients this semester include Safer...
ELON University
Alumni in Action: Kathleen Hupfeld ’16 wants to pave the way
Kathleen Hupfeld ’16 has made a name for herself as one of the emerging leaders in the world of neuroscience. She’s authored over 30 papers, has nearly 400 citations and has been granted more than $660,000 in grant funding and achievement awards. Most recently, she was named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Science list.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem home dazzles at Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s one home that’s just extra special around the Christmas holiday. That’s Midgie Evgenbright’s home on Katie’s Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem. The home is full of Christmas magic. The owner’s favorite pieces in her collection include the chocolate fudge factory, children's miniatures in the snow and any items that have what she calls, “personality” but that’s not all.
carolinajournal.com
High Point College Republicans: HPU canceled our event, classmates threatened us, but we won’t be silenced
Have you ever felt that your voice wasn’t loud enough to be heard?. On Sunday, the High Point University College Republicans Chapter felt this way as the school canceled our documentary screening event and we received threatening comments. The event, to be hosted by HPUCR president Hayley Hill, who...
How bad are crime and homicide rates in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point? Here are the numbers.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The mayors of the three largest cities in the Piedmont Triad gathered to voice their shared concern about a surge in gun violence that has marked the beginning of the year – 12 deaths since Jan. 1 – but also to tout that overall crime is trending down. Data evaluations indeed […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
ELON University
Campus safety and services during ‘Fake Break’
Winter Term exams for undergraduate students and some graduate programs will take place Tuesday, Jan. 24. The gap in time from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through the beginning of Spring Term on Monday, Jan. 30 is sometimes colloquially referred to as “fake break,” and several campus services will have adjusted hours during this time.
Firefighters meet girl they delivered as baby 22 years ago in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 22-year-old woman who Winston-Salem firefighters helped deliver when she was born met with her heroes more than two decades later. Janea Watson is still getting to learn a lot about herself. “I’ve never seen a baby picture of me,” Janea said. That all changed on Saturday evening when she was […]
