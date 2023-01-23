The rose is the top-selling flower in France, with more than 22 million bunches sold every year. It has been grown for four generations by the Meilland family on the French Riviera. A symbol of lovers, the rose is also a favourite of perfumers. François Demachy, a perfume designer and famous Dior "nose", swears by it. Finally, the flower's fragrance and colours may be sensational, but its taste is too. In the medieval town of Provins, in the Seine-et-Marne region, rose petal jelly is a must for discerning palates.

