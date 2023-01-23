Read full article on original website
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
24/7 ping pong pods are coming to Brooklyn and Manhattan this year
Go ahead and make a racket because ping pod pods—appropriately called PingPod—are coming to several more locations throughout NYC this year. PingPod will open locations in Downtown Brooklyn on February 15, on East 95th on the Upper East Side during early April and on the Upper West Side sometime in April. Like PingPod’s current NYC locations, they’ll be open 24/7.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home
The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This NYC building ranked among the ugliest in the US
This downtown Manhattan behemoth has been crowned one of the world’s least attractive structures. According to a survey done by construction supply company Buildworld, the former Verizon tower at 375 Pearl St. — close to the Brooklyn Bridge — is the third ugliest property in the US and the sixth ugliest in the world. To New Yorkers, this is no surprise.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
Upworthy
New York restaurant run by grandmothers from around the world is a hit with customers
The art of cooking requires experience, expertise and a whole lot of love. It is a meaningful connection you create with the cuisine, the people who make it and the ones you share it with. This Staten Island restaurant has successfully done this through its food and the love they share with its customers. It is run by grandmothers who are known as "nonnas of the world" and everyone claps for them every single day before it closes, reports The Washington Post.
NYPD to redesign ‘iconic’ police patrol cars
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is driving into the future with new patrol cars. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the change to the “iconic” vehicles Wednesday during an annual New York City Police Foundation breakfast. She said even icons need occasional updates. “With a new look outside and a more comfortable feel inside — […]
Take 5 top-prize lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Orangeburg
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in Brooklyn and Orangeburg took home wins in the Tuesday Take 5 Midday drawing. Top-prize winning tickets were sold in both areas. Each ticket is worth $9,523. They were sold at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. […]
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
Staten Island hairdresser launches ‘one-of-a-kind’ permanent jewelry business, with pieces welded to to your neck, wrist or finger
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Do you own one piece of jewelry that you simply never remove? A chain, bracelet, ring or other meaningful golden trinket that never leaves your skin and has basically become an extended part of your body? If so, Courtney Coco says you’re a trendsetter. “Permanent...
therealdeal.com
Zero deals signed for $4M homes in Brooklyn last week
Brooklyn’s luxury market has a case of the winter blues. Last week was another slow one for the borough, with just 10 contracts signed for homes asking $2 million or more, according to Compass’ weekly report on luxury deals. Only eight were inked the previous week. Townhouses dominated...
NYC winter storm: AccuWeather says later arrival time impacts snow chances
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm arriving in New York City Wednesday is expected to begin closer to the early afternoon hours, an AccuWeather forecaster said, signaling a shift that will lower the chances snowfall accumulates in the five boroughs. The minor shift in timing has significant implications...
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal 37-Unit Rental Property for 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn
New renderings from BDF Design have revealed a 37-unit rental property at 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The developer responsible for the new building is Promont NYC, which expects to complete construction by spring 2026. The building will top out at eight stories tall. Compared to previous renderings of...
New York City works to count homeless residents living on streets
Mayor Adams joined workers in Midtown Manhattan to kick off the city's annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate (H.O.P.E.) Count.
therealdeal.com
Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure
It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
Graffiti-covered 191st Street subway tunnel painted over
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Community members who’ve long advocated for a clean-up of trash and drug needles in a subway tunnel were dismayed to discover the graffiti-covered walls were painted over during the weekend. The walls of the approximately 900-foot-long tunnel at the 191st Street station were painted white. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa […]
Bronx borough president, New York Sun Works team up to bring hydroponic farms to schools
Gibson told News 12 the partnership will help kids learn about sustainability.
fox5ny.com
NYC bodega owner stabbed by man trying to steal a Snapple
NEW YORK - The owner of a Brooklyn bodega was stabbed while trying to stop a man trying to steal a Snapple. It happened inside the Deli and Grill on Bedford Ave. in the Flatbush section. The NYPD says a man and woman walked into the store and the man...
Unexpected cleaning of graffiti-covered tunnel spurs controversy in Washington Heights
The walls of the 191st Street pedestrian tunnel are painted white over the weekend. News of the surprise scrubbing sparked widespread outrage. [ more › ]
Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
