Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Related
inkfreenews.com
Mark G. Campbell
Mark G. Campbell, 68, Wakarusa, died at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born July 21, 1954. On Nov. 3, 1973, he married Cynthia “Cindy” Cook. Mark is survived by his wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Campbell, Wakarusa; children, Travis (Nicole) Campbell, Arlington Heights,...
inkfreenews.com
Oshie Thomas Waddell Sr.
Oshie Thomas “Tom” Waddell Sr., 78, Pierceton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Mason Healthcare, Warsaw. Tom was born April 22, 1944, in Flatwoods, Ky, the son of the late Randolph and Jean (Long) Waddell. He married Margaret (Carpenter) Waddell on Oct. 24, 1963, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Tom retired from Weatherhead-Dana in Syracuse after 32 years with the company. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; he was also a car enthusiast who enjoyed attending shows in his 1947 Chevrolet.
inkfreenews.com
Betty Lou Higgins
Betty Lou Higgins, 91, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loved ones at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Wynnfield Crossing Assisted Living, Rochester. She was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Etna Green, to Mary Marguerite (Austin) Stackhouse and O. Paul Stackhouse. Betty was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where she was a 1949 graduate of Bourbon High School. At the young age of 19, Betty knew she wanted to spend her life with Willard DeLoss Higgins, and they were married March 26, 1950. They were blessed with almost 60 years of marriage together before Willard died Jan. 17, 2010.
inkfreenews.com
Mary Ellen Stump
Mary Ellen Stump, 86, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born July 31, 1936. Mary Ellen married Ralph J. Clawson on March 4, 1955. On Aug. 19, 1983, she married Alton Harley Stump. He preceded her in death. Mary Ellen is survived by three...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Turkey Creek Fire Territory v. Mishawaka Utilities v. Samuel K. Schwartz, $208.65. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Synchrony Bank v. Shafagh...
inkfreenews.com
Lee Junior Richards
Lee J. Richards, 93, Wabash, died at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born June 20, 1929. Lee married Barbara G. Bartrum on April 24, 1948; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two children, Marilyn (Jack) Hoover, Syracuse and Bret...
inkfreenews.com
Hope Nicole Sutherlin — PENDING
Hope N. Sutherlin, 49, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Willis Dean Guard
Willis Dean Guard, 95, Nappanee, died Jan. 24, 2023, at his home in Nappanee. He was born Jan. 3, 1928. On Jan. 27, 1990, Dean married Sally Ingram. He is survived by his wife, Sally (Stutzman) Guard, Nappanee; three daughters, Barbara (Jim) Zentz, Alpharetta, Ga., Becky (Neil) Boston, Bristol and Bonnie (Dr. Michael) Borger, Nappanee; one son, Bryan (Lynda) Guard, New Paris; two stepdaughters, Mary (Tracy) Finney, Marietta, Ga. and Jennifer (Brent) Beck, Goshen; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Paul E. Davis — UPDATED
Paul E. Davis, 62, Plymouth, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Paul was born April 28, 1960. Paul is survived by his son, Shane (Angel) Davis, Plymouth; his seven grandchildren; his sister, Paula King, South Bend; and his son-in-law, Todd Summers, Bremen. Deaton-Clemens Van...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, North CR 1000W, south of West CR 1000N, Nappanee. Driver: Jacob B. Davis, 20, North Franklin Street, Mentone. Davis tried to go around a slow-moving vehicle. He lost control of his vehicle and hit a pole and guy wire. Damage up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Earl Futch
Earl Lovett Futch, 85, Warsaw, died at 10:25 a.m. Jan. 19, 2023, in his home in Warsaw. He was born June 10, 1937. Earl married his wife, Lita Acevedo, on March 5, 1958. He is survived by his wife Lita Futch, siblings “Suzy” Toy May Calloway, N. Philip, Loretta Smith and Sara Ridgeway; his three children, Lisa (Bob) Cover, Bryan (Vicki) and Lynette (Pablo) Coria; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Martha West — PENDING
Martha West, 102, Argos, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
inkfreenews.com
Dorothy L. Starr — UPDATED
Dorothy L. Starr, 79, a lifetime resident of Plymouth, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in her home in Plymouth. She was born Aug. 13, 1943. On June 30, 1962, she married Larry. She is survived by her husband Larry, Plymouth; son Timothy (Connie) Starr; daughter Krista (Toby) Darkins, Loveland, Ohio; brother Harold (Sherry) Cox, Plymouth; sisters, Marilyn Justice, Tuscon, Ariz. and Marie (Dennis) Cannan, Leesburg, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Janice (Don) Sischo, Monterey and Wanda Barlag, Brunswick, Maine; brother-in-law Glenn (Linda) Starr, Plymouth; and five grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
William B. Butt — UPDATED
William B. Butt, 67, lifelong resident of Syracuse, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at The Waters of Syracuse. He was born June 1, 1955. William will be deeply missed by his brother, Alan (Lisa) Butt; and sister, Nancy Brasseur. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is entrusted with William’s care.
inkfreenews.com
JoAnn ‘Jo’ Adkins — UPDATED
JoAnn “Jo” Adkins, 70, Warsaw, died at 3:23 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Facility, Warsaw. She was born March 9, 1952, in Martin, Ky., to Verlie (Evans) Hall and Henry Preston Hall. On Nov. 20, 1971, she married Ralph Adkins. Though their marriage ended in divorce, they were blessed with two daughters whose love they always shared.
inkfreenews.com
Ambulance Wrecks On SR 13
SIDNEY — An ambulance wrecked on SR 13 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. First responders were called out shortly before 10:30 a.m. just north of Sidney. Pierceton Town Marshal Jim Bumbaugh said the patient in the ambulance was moved into a Parkview ambulance for transport. Also responding to the scene...
inkfreenews.com
James A. Sholtey Sr.
James A. “Jim” Sholtey Sr., 79, Foraker, died at 8:18 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born Nov. 10, 1943. On April 19, 1970, Jim married Martha Ecklebarger. Jim is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Martha Sholtey, Foraker; three children,...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Ellen Kramer
Mary Ellen Kramer, 92, Bremen, died at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence in Bremen. She was born June 29, 1930. On May 10, 1951, Mary Ellen married Joe J. Kramer. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Herman (Vera Kauffman) Kramer, London,...
inkfreenews.com
Sandra L. Carnes — UPDATED
Sandra L. Carnes, 82, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Sandra was born Nov. 12, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of (the late) Valentine Adolf Keiper and Nadine (Tooley) Keiper. She graduated from Grovertown High School with the Class of ’58 and in January 1959, she married Charles L. Carnes at Koontz Lake. Charlie preceded her in death in April 2013 after 54 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Nancy L. Gangwer
Nancy L. Gangwer, 92, Ligonier, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at home in Ligonier. She was born July 18, 1930. On Jan. 14, 1947, she married Merritt D. Gangwer; he preceded her in death. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Patsy Pippenger, Elkhart; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother,...
Comments / 0