Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of low-income Americans -- including thousands of Vermonters -- could lose their Medicaid benefits at the end of March as a pandemic policy known as “continuous enrollment” ends. Now, state officials are redetermining who is eligible, and some Vermonters will have to make difficult choices.
laconiadailysun.com
Could requiring 'quadplexes' solve NH’s housing crisis?
CONCORD — It might sound like a type of movie theater, and maybe it is somewhere out there, but in New Hampshire a “quadplex” it is also a concept that could make a major impact on the state’s critical housing shortage. During a hearing last week,...
wdevradio.com
Debt Ceiling, Vermont Food Bank
Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:28:30 — 121.5MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Kevin Ellis hosts! During the first half of the show, he’ll talk about the debt ceiling. Then, during the second half, he’ll speak with the CEO of Vermont Food Bank, John Sayles.
New Hampshire, Maine GoodWill Stores Will Not Accept These 21 Items
It's the start of a new year, and cleanouts are in progress across New England. Clothes closet purging, kitchen discards, garage cleanouts, and bedroom spruce ups all create unwanted or unneeded items which are still useful to others. Before you go all Marie Kondo in your cleaning, decide what you're...
Up to $50,000 per household available to eligible homeowners and renters
Did you know that up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants in Massachusetts through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to help prevent COVID-related housing instability. The program is federally funded, but each state administers the provided funds by criteria specific to that state.
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
AOL Corp
More Employers Consider Criminal Records Amid Labor Shortage
Mike Jenne takes his job as a van driver seriously; so seriously that he even lets his riders pick the music. "I'm getting used to country music. That's not really my favorite, but I'm getting used to it," he laughed. Every day, he drives his van more than 100 miles,...
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Bow
BOW, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire Wednesday night. The United States Geological Survey recorded the 1.9 magnitude earthquake at 6:53 p.m. The epicenter was located near Allen Road and Bow Bog Road, just west of the Hooksett rest area on Interstate 93. Many people...
New Hampshire Residents Will Need a REAL ID to Board Flights Starting on May 7, 2023 - Extended from May 3, 2023
New Hampshire's Division of Motor Vehicles states clearly on its website that there is a new deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed to board flights without a passport starting on May 7, 2025. It also applies to entering secure federal buildings then.
Boston Globe
New marijuana legalization bill gets New Hampshire hearing
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Legislature is once again debating recreational use of marijuana but efforts to legalize it still face significant hurdles. In the decade since the state legalized medical marijuana, the House has passed recreational marijuana bills several times only to see them get killed in the Senate. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu also has been an opponent, and his office said Wednesday he doesn’t expect new legislation to reach his desk this year.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light
A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Maine Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service
The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
laconiadailysun.com
Small team of plow operators keep streets clear
LACONIA — The Department of Public Works is struggling to hire enough snowplow drivers, but is managing to keep up with the demands of Monday’s blizzard, according to Brian DeNutte, the department’s general foreperson. “We're managing to stay on top of it, the guys are really good,”...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
laconiadailysun.com
Everyone likes grander vision for WOW Trail at Lakeport Square, but who will pay for it?
LACONIA — There are plans well underway to work on the Lakeport end of the WOW Trail. Those plans call for a new trail, known as the Opechee Loop, to spur from Lakeport Square, follow Elm Street, and ultimately circle Lake Opechee to rejoin the WOW Trail downtown. But...
WMUR.com
Thousands of New Hampshire customers remain without power as another storm approaches
DOVER, N.H. — More than 30,000 New Hampshire customers remained without power Tuesday after heavy snow brought down trees and power lines the day before. Utility crews worked to restore power as another storm bringing more snow approached the Granite State. >> View updated New Hampshire power outage maps.
wabi.tv
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An update now on when Mainers can expect to see those $450 winter energy relief payments in their mailboxes. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the first round of payments is going out later this week. Then, the goal is to mail out...
Comments / 0