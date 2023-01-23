ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of low-income Americans -- including thousands of Vermonters -- could lose their Medicaid benefits at the end of March as a pandemic policy known as “continuous enrollment” ends. Now, state officials are redetermining who is eligible, and some Vermonters will have to make difficult choices.
VERMONT STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Could requiring 'quadplexes' solve NH’s housing crisis?

CONCORD — It might sound like a type of movie theater, and maybe it is somewhere out there, but in New Hampshire a “quadplex” it is also a concept that could make a major impact on the state’s critical housing shortage. During a hearing last week,...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
wdevradio.com

Debt Ceiling, Vermont Food Bank

Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:28:30 — 121.5MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Kevin Ellis hosts! During the first half of the show, he’ll talk about the debt ceiling. Then, during the second half, he’ll speak with the CEO of Vermont Food Bank, John Sayles.
VERMONT STATE
Jake Wells

Up to $50,000 per household available to eligible homeowners and renters

Did you know that up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants in Massachusetts through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to help prevent COVID-related housing instability. The program is federally funded, but each state administers the provided funds by criteria specific to that state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AOL Corp

More Employers Consider Criminal Records Amid Labor Shortage

Mike Jenne takes his job as a van driver seriously; so seriously that he even lets his riders pick the music. "I'm getting used to country music. That's not really my favorite, but I'm getting used to it," he laughed. Every day, he drives his van more than 100 miles,...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Bow

BOW, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire Wednesday night. The United States Geological Survey recorded the 1.9 magnitude earthquake at 6:53 p.m. The epicenter was located near Allen Road and Bow Bog Road, just west of the Hooksett rest area on Interstate 93. Many people...
BOW, NH
Boston Globe

New marijuana legalization bill gets New Hampshire hearing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Legislature is once again debating recreational use of marijuana but efforts to legalize it still face significant hurdles. In the decade since the state legalized medical marijuana, the House has passed recreational marijuana bills several times only to see them get killed in the Senate. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu also has been an opponent, and his office said Wednesday he doesn’t expect new legislation to reach his desk this year.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WSBS

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service

The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
BRUNSWICK, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Small team of plow operators keep streets clear

LACONIA — The Department of Public Works is struggling to hire enough snowplow drivers, but is managing to keep up with the demands of Monday’s blizzard, according to Brian DeNutte, the department’s general foreperson. “We're managing to stay on top of it, the guys are really good,”...
LACONIA, NH
1420 WBSM

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy