Margaret Jeanne ‘Nean’ Tucker
Margaret Jeanne Tucker, affectionately known by her family as Nean, 84, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, formerly of Winona Lake and Warsaw, died at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Peabody Retirement, North Manchester. She came into this world with her twin sister, Martha Jane on April 9, 1938,...
Betty Lou Higgins
Betty Lou Higgins, 91, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loved ones at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Wynnfield Crossing Assisted Living, Rochester. She was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Etna Green, to Mary Marguerite (Austin) Stackhouse and O. Paul Stackhouse. Betty was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where she was a 1949 graduate of Bourbon High School. At the young age of 19, Betty knew she wanted to spend her life with Willard DeLoss Higgins, and they were married March 26, 1950. They were blessed with almost 60 years of marriage together before Willard died Jan. 17, 2010.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Turkey Creek Fire Territory v. Mishawaka Utilities v. Samuel K. Schwartz, $208.65. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Synchrony Bank v. Shafagh...
Earl Futch
Earl Lovett Futch, 85, Warsaw, died at 10:25 a.m. Jan. 19, 2023, in his home in Warsaw. He was born June 10, 1937. Earl married his wife, Lita Acevedo, on March 5, 1958. He is survived by his wife Lita Futch, siblings “Suzy” Toy May Calloway, N. Philip, Loretta Smith and Sara Ridgeway; his three children, Lisa (Bob) Cover, Bryan (Vicki) and Lynette (Pablo) Coria; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Oshie Thomas Waddell Sr.
Oshie Thomas “Tom” Waddell Sr., 78, Pierceton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Mason Healthcare, Warsaw. Tom was born April 22, 1944, in Flatwoods, Ky, the son of the late Randolph and Jean (Long) Waddell. He married Margaret (Carpenter) Waddell on Oct. 24, 1963, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Tom retired from Weatherhead-Dana in Syracuse after 32 years with the company. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; he was also a car enthusiast who enjoyed attending shows in his 1947 Chevrolet.
Mark G. Campbell
Mark G. Campbell, 68, Wakarusa, died at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born July 21, 1954. On Nov. 3, 1973, he married Cynthia “Cindy” Cook. Mark is survived by his wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Campbell, Wakarusa; children, Travis (Nicole) Campbell, Arlington Heights,...
Cherrie L. Fox — UPDATED
Cherrie Lynn Fox, 46, Milford, loving mother, grandmother, philosopher and friend, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Waking up Friday morning to snow, we think she left on purpose, to avoid another Indiana winter. Cherrie was born June 7, 1976, to Leroy and Lindal Weaver, in Goshen. On March 4, 1995,...
Florence A. Horn — UPDATED
Florence A. Horn, Warsaw, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones at 12:43 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the wonderful age of 105. She was born on Nov. 2, 1917, in Wayne Township, Kosciusko County, where she lived her entire life. Florence was the second of...
Mary Ellen Kramer
Mary Ellen Kramer, 92, Bremen, died at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence in Bremen. She was born June 29, 1930. On May 10, 1951, Mary Ellen married Joe J. Kramer. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Herman (Vera Kauffman) Kramer, London,...
Janet A. Hynes
Janet A. Hynes, 18, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at her home in Warsaw. She was born Feb. 24, 2004. Her parents, James P. and Jean E. (Keough) Hynes, survive along with 12 siblings, Joy (William) Fourie, John (Tia) Hynes, Julie (Jeff) Wooldridge, Joan (Luke) Dickerson, Jane (Joseph) Kwok, Joel (Rebekah) Hynes, Jill (Justin) VanOrder, Josh Hynes, Jenny (Caleb) Dickerson, Jeana (Ben) Duncan, Joe Hynes and Jackie Hynes.
Lee Junior Richards
Lee J. Richards, 93, Wabash, died at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born June 20, 1929. Lee married Barbara G. Bartrum on April 24, 1948; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two children, Marilyn (Jack) Hoover, Syracuse and Bret...
Theresa Harman
Theresa Harman, 96, Plymouth, died Jan. 19, 2023. She was born Feb. 5, 1926. She married John W. Harman in 1961. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Mark (Coyne) Harman, Ridgeland, S.C., Mary (John) Swinehart, Fort Wayne, John (Becky) Harman, Columbia City and Tim (Jennifer) Harman, Bremen; along with nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Willis Dean Guard
Willis Dean Guard, 95, Nappanee, died Jan. 24, 2023, at his home in Nappanee. He was born Jan. 3, 1928. On Jan. 27, 1990, Dean married Sally Ingram. He is survived by his wife, Sally (Stutzman) Guard, Nappanee; three daughters, Barbara (Jim) Zentz, Alpharetta, Ga., Becky (Neil) Boston, Bristol and Bonnie (Dr. Michael) Borger, Nappanee; one son, Bryan (Lynda) Guard, New Paris; two stepdaughters, Mary (Tracy) Finney, Marietta, Ga. and Jennifer (Brent) Beck, Goshen; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, South SR 15, near West CR 400S, Warsaw. Driver: Dianne C. Harris, 55, West Lakeview Drive, Marion. Harris’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, South...
Janet Rose Keim
Janet Rose Keim, 81, Nappanee, died at 5:28 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born Aug. 7, 1941. On Dec. 14, 1957, she married Alfred Keim. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alfred Keim, Nappanee; four children, Darlene (Jim) Hill,...
James H. Webster
James H. Webster, 81, rural Columbia City, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home in Columbia City. He was born Aug. 24, 1941. On July 2, 1960, he married the love of his life, Barbara Rose “Bobbie” Maxwell. She preceded him in death. Surviving are his children,...
James A. Sholtey Sr.
James A. “Jim” Sholtey Sr., 79, Foraker, died at 8:18 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born Nov. 10, 1943. On April 19, 1970, Jim married Martha Ecklebarger. Jim is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Martha Sholtey, Foraker; three children,...
Richard E. Carpenter
Richard E. Carpenter, 97, Fort Wayne, formerly of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at StoryPoint West, Fort Wayne. He was born June 23, 1925. On Dec. 24, 1946, he married Juanita J. Henline. She preceded him in death. He is survived by two...
John David Michael
John David Michael, 76, South Bend, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home in South Bend. He was born May 29, 1946. On June 6, 1986, he married Christine (Cox) Lester, who survives. John is also survived by his children, Tammy (Jeff) Kelch, Zionsville, Beth (Phil) Shafer, South Bend,...
Pattie J. Jamison
Pattie Jean Jamison, 92, Wakarusa, died at 3:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. She was born Feb. 16, 1930. On Dec. 26, 1949, Pattie married Willard F. Jamison. He preceded her in death. Pattie is survived by three children, Jim Jamison, Daytona Beach, Fla., Jack...
