Betty Lou Higgins, 91, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loved ones at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Wynnfield Crossing Assisted Living, Rochester. She was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Etna Green, to Mary Marguerite (Austin) Stackhouse and O. Paul Stackhouse. Betty was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where she was a 1949 graduate of Bourbon High School. At the young age of 19, Betty knew she wanted to spend her life with Willard DeLoss Higgins, and they were married March 26, 1950. They were blessed with almost 60 years of marriage together before Willard died Jan. 17, 2010.

