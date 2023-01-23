ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

SH Boys & Girls Score Win Over Stover

The Sacred Heart Gremlin Boys beat Stover, 50-33, Tuesday night. Conner Brown had 13 points and 3 big buckets down the stretch of the 4th quarter to lead the Gremlins to a Conference victory at home. Carter Rice also played well and added 10 points. Both Sacred Heart and Stover...
STOVER, MO
SFCC To Offer 12-week Substitute Teacher Training Course

State Fair Community College will offer a 12-week, hybrid format, Foundations of Education in a Diverse Society (EDUC 209) starting Feb. 1 for individuals seeking a substitute teacher certification from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (MODESE). The three-credit hour course will meet Mondays and Wednesdays 10 to...
SEDALIA, MO
KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right

Editor’s note: The opinions expressed in this commentary are the author’s alone. Matthew Mellor is interim CEO for Startland, the parent organization of Startland News. What is it about Kansas City? Even people from Kansas City struggle with the “but why.” “Everyone who’s been to Kansas City says it’s someplace special. But why?” As Kansas The post KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
School closings roll in Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kearney district changes school bell schedule, adds instructional hours

KEARNEY — The Board of Education in Kearney approved next year’s academic calendar including a change in bell schedules to offset future snow days. The calendar was approved by the board as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Zach McMains during a meeting this month at the district central office.
KEARNEY, MO
New General Surgeon Evan Neuls Joins WMMC

Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) announces that Evan Neuls, MD, FRCS, general surgeon, joined Surgical Services of Warrensburg on Jan. 16. Dr. Neuls graduated from Saba University School of Medicine in 2011 and completed his residency at the University of Saskatchewan in 2016. Following his residency, he ran a broad general surgery practice in a small city similar to Warrensburg called Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the past 6 and a half years.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Funeral Announcements for January 26, 2023

Funeral service for Earl “George” McConnell, 87, of Hughesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the church. Burial with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.
SEDALIA, MO
