12-Week Bowlers Wanted in the ‘Burg League’ at UCM’s Union Bowling Center
Put on your bowling shoes, grab your friends and get ready to have fun as the University of Central Missouri Union Bowling Center launches "Bowlers in the Burg." This new recreational team opportunity begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at UBC, located in the Elliott Student Union. Bowlers in the...
S-C Senior Bailey Brown Selected For John T. Belcher Scholarship
Smith-Cotton senior Bailey Brown was selected as the recipient of the Sedalia 200 district-level John T. Belcher Scholarship. Brown will receive $500 and moves on to the regional level of the statewide scholarship program, which is sponsored by the Missouri School Boards Association. According to the MSBA website (mosba.org), MSBA...
Smithton R-6 School District Mourns Loss of Coach Sypes
Smithton R-6 School District noted the loss of coach James Darrell Sypes on Tuesday with the following message to parents and students:. The Smithton R-VI School Community was saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend and longtime coach Mr. Darrell Sypes. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
SH Boys & Girls Score Win Over Stover
The Sacred Heart Gremlin Boys beat Stover, 50-33, Tuesday night. Conner Brown had 13 points and 3 big buckets down the stretch of the 4th quarter to lead the Gremlins to a Conference victory at home. Carter Rice also played well and added 10 points. Both Sacred Heart and Stover...
Sacred Heart Junior High Teams Score Wins at Stover
The Sacred Heart Junior High Lady Gremlins went on the road and defeated a very good Stover Lady Bulldogs squad in a defensive barn burner, 18-17. Aspen Carl hit a shot with five seconds left to give the Grems their first lead since 2-0 in the first quarter. The Gremlins...
SFCC To Offer 12-week Substitute Teacher Training Course
State Fair Community College will offer a 12-week, hybrid format, Foundations of Education in a Diverse Society (EDUC 209) starting Feb. 1 for individuals seeking a substitute teacher certification from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (MODESE). The three-credit hour course will meet Mondays and Wednesdays 10 to...
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right
Editor’s note: The opinions expressed in this commentary are the author’s alone. Matthew Mellor is interim CEO for Startland, the parent organization of Startland News. What is it about Kansas City? Even people from Kansas City struggle with the “but why.” “Everyone who’s been to Kansas City says it’s someplace special. But why?” As Kansas The post KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right appeared first on Startland News.
Kansas City prosecutors drop assault case against drummer for rock band Tool
Kansas City prosecutors dismissed an assault charge against Danny Carey, drummer for the band Tool, after he was arrested at KCI Airport in 2021.
KCTV 5
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney district changes school bell schedule, adds instructional hours
KEARNEY — The Board of Education in Kearney approved next year’s academic calendar including a change in bell schedules to offset future snow days. The calendar was approved by the board as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Zach McMains during a meeting this month at the district central office.
New Region-VI Superintendent Has Warrensburg Schools Connection
My experience in Warrensburg 20 years ago convinced me to stay on this side of the state, and over the years I’ve sought the right fit and the right time to return to the district. Warrensburg Region-VI School District has announced its replacement for the outgoing school superintendent Dr....
KMBC.com
Threats with 'racist language' targeted students at Bishop Miege High School
ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Threats were made to Black students at Bishop Miege High School on Monday, according to the school. The school said in a statement on Tuesday that a "disturbing social media screenshot with racist language" targeted black students. After the discovery of the threat, Miege officials...
New General Surgeon Evan Neuls Joins WMMC
Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) announces that Evan Neuls, MD, FRCS, general surgeon, joined Surgical Services of Warrensburg on Jan. 16. Dr. Neuls graduated from Saba University School of Medicine in 2011 and completed his residency at the University of Saskatchewan in 2016. Following his residency, he ran a broad general surgery practice in a small city similar to Warrensburg called Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the past 6 and a half years.
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
Funeral Announcements for January 26, 2023
Funeral service for Earl “George” McConnell, 87, of Hughesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the church. Burial with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.
Olathe middle school student found unresponsive in swimming pool
An Olathe Middle School nurse gave a student CPR after the 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Prairie Trail Middle School.
Group to build $200M food processing center in south KCMO; 583 new jobs possible
Economic development officials Monday announced plans for a new $200 million food processing center and cold storage facility in south Kansas City, Missouri.
