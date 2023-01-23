Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Devon S. Dunnuck
Devon S. Dunnuck, 85, of Akron and the Claypool area, died at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at The Waters of Wabash East. Devon was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Donald and Gladys (Snyder) Dunnuck. He married on July 2, 1955, in Tippecanoe, to Patricia Ann Lozier; she preceded him in death on June 5, 1994.
inkfreenews.com
Margaret Jeanne ‘Nean’ Tucker
Margaret Jeanne Tucker, affectionately known by her family as Nean, 84, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, formerly of Winona Lake and Warsaw, died at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Peabody Retirement, North Manchester. She came into this world with her twin sister, Martha Jane on April 9, 1938,...
inkfreenews.com
Mark G. Campbell
Mark G. Campbell, 68, Wakarusa, died at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born July 21, 1954. On Nov. 3, 1973, he married Cynthia “Cindy” Cook. Mark is survived by his wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Campbell, Wakarusa; children, Travis (Nicole) Campbell, Arlington Heights,...
inkfreenews.com
Paul G. Conley — UPDATED
Paul G. Conley, 69, Sidney, died Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Paul was born Jan. 17, 1954. On Aug. 20, 1994, Paul married Geraline (Mullins) Conley, who survives after 28 years of marriage. Also surviving are his daughters, Kathy Conley, Dayton, Ohio and Ann Conley, Warsaw;...
inkfreenews.com
Terry Alan Jolly
Terry A. Jolly, 65, lifetime resident of Plymouth, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at home. He was born Aug. 2, 1957. On May 14, 1983, Terry took Sara Shei as his bride. Terry is survived by his loving wife, Sara; and their sons, Todd (Tonya) Jolly, Rochester and Daniel...
inkfreenews.com
Judy A. Wolf
Judy A. Wolf, 67, Mishawaka, died at 4:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Judy was born Oct. 11, 1955. On Sept. 21, 2002, Judy married Carl D. Wolf. Carl survives along with her daughter, Yvonne Mulderink, Mishawaka; her son, Jay Dark, Mishawaka; three...
inkfreenews.com
John David Michael
John David Michael, 76, South Bend, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home in South Bend. He was born May 29, 1946. On June 6, 1986, he married Christine (Cox) Lester, who survives. John is also survived by his children, Tammy (Jeff) Kelch, Zionsville, Beth (Phil) Shafer, South Bend,...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Ellen Kramer
Mary Ellen Kramer, 92, Bremen, died at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence in Bremen. She was born June 29, 1930. On May 10, 1951, Mary Ellen married Joe J. Kramer. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Herman (Vera Kauffman) Kramer, London,...
inkfreenews.com
Richard E. Carpenter
Richard E. Carpenter, 97, Fort Wayne, formerly of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at StoryPoint West, Fort Wayne. He was born June 23, 1925. On Dec. 24, 1946, he married Juanita J. Henline. She preceded him in death. He is survived by two...
inkfreenews.com
JoAnn ‘Jo’ Adkins — UPDATED
JoAnn “Jo” Adkins, 70, Warsaw, died at 3:23 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Facility, Warsaw. She was born March 9, 1952, in Martin, Ky., to Verlie (Evans) Hall and Henry Preston Hall. On Nov. 20, 1971, she married Ralph Adkins. Though their marriage ended in divorce, they were blessed with two daughters whose love they always shared.
inkfreenews.com
Jeffrey Clingerman — UPDATED
Jeffrey H. Clingerman, 64, rural Leesburg, died quietly in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at home in Leesburg. Jeff, as most knew him, was the son of Benny F. and Dora (Gaerte) Clingerman. He was born May 30, 1958, in Goshen. His father preceded him in death while his mother survives.
inkfreenews.com
Cherrie L. Fox — UPDATED
Cherrie Lynn Fox, 46, Milford, loving mother, grandmother, philosopher and friend, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Waking up Friday morning to snow, we think she left on purpose, to avoid another Indiana winter. Cherrie was born June 7, 1976, to Leroy and Lindal Weaver, in Goshen. On March 4, 1995,...
inkfreenews.com
James C. Alford — PENDING
James C. Alford, 88, formerly of Syracuse, died Jan. 25, 2023, in Maintland, Fla. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home-Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Oshie Thomas Waddell Sr.
Oshie Thomas “Tom” Waddell Sr., 78, Pierceton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Mason Healthcare, Warsaw. Tom was born April 22, 1944, in Flatwoods, Ky, the son of the late Randolph and Jean (Long) Waddell. He married Margaret (Carpenter) Waddell on Oct. 24, 1963, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Tom retired from Weatherhead-Dana in Syracuse after 32 years with the company. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; he was also a car enthusiast who enjoyed attending shows in his 1947 Chevrolet.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Turkey Creek Fire Territory v. Mishawaka Utilities v. Samuel K. Schwartz, $208.65. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Synchrony Bank v. Shafagh...
inkfreenews.com
Stacy Lee Helton
Stacy Lee Helton, 50, Columbia City, died Jan. 22, 2023, at his home in Columbia City. He was born Jan. 13, 1973. On June 30, 2001, Stacy married Angie Miller. The loving memory of Stacy Lee Helton will be forever cherished by his wife, Angie Helton, Columbia City; brother, Matthew (Natasha) Helton, Wabash; sister, Brandy (Tyler) Rash, Grabill; stepbrothers, Jackie and Josh Dingess, Laketon; and stepmother, Sheri Helton, Roann.
inkfreenews.com
Janet A. Hynes
Janet A. Hynes, 18, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at her home in Warsaw. She was born Feb. 24, 2004. Her parents, James P. and Jean E. (Keough) Hynes, survive along with 12 siblings, Joy (William) Fourie, John (Tia) Hynes, Julie (Jeff) Wooldridge, Joan (Luke) Dickerson, Jane (Joseph) Kwok, Joel (Rebekah) Hynes, Jill (Justin) VanOrder, Josh Hynes, Jenny (Caleb) Dickerson, Jeana (Ben) Duncan, Joe Hynes and Jackie Hynes.
inkfreenews.com
Kimberly L. Yoder
Kimberly L. Yoder, 61 Nappanee, died at 4:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. She was born Jan. 21, 1961, in Indianapolis, to Ray and Betty (Voris) Selwa. Kimberly was a 1979 Mooresville High School graduate. She graduated from IU Nursing School with her Bachelor of Science in nursing, finishing second in her class.
inkfreenews.com
Janet Rose Keim
Janet Rose Keim, 81, Nappanee, died at 5:28 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born Aug. 7, 1941. On Dec. 14, 1957, she married Alfred Keim. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alfred Keim, Nappanee; four children, Darlene (Jim) Hill,...
inkfreenews.com
Theresa Harman
Theresa Harman, 96, Plymouth, died Jan. 19, 2023. She was born Feb. 5, 1926. She married John W. Harman in 1961. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Mark (Coyne) Harman, Ridgeland, S.C., Mary (John) Swinehart, Fort Wayne, John (Becky) Harman, Columbia City and Tim (Jennifer) Harman, Bremen; along with nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Comments / 0