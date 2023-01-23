Oshie Thomas “Tom” Waddell Sr., 78, Pierceton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Mason Healthcare, Warsaw. Tom was born April 22, 1944, in Flatwoods, Ky, the son of the late Randolph and Jean (Long) Waddell. He married Margaret (Carpenter) Waddell on Oct. 24, 1963, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Tom retired from Weatherhead-Dana in Syracuse after 32 years with the company. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; he was also a car enthusiast who enjoyed attending shows in his 1947 Chevrolet.

