Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
Blue-chippers flocking to first big junior day of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado
Deion Sanders was announced as Colorado’s next head coach on Dec. 3 and in a short span, the NFL Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff has quickly assembled the program’s best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sitting at No. 29 in the standings, Sanders and company...
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols
Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin picks transfer destination
Former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin is exiting the NCAA Transfer Portal and heading to the southwest, he announced on social media Wednesday. Buddin announced he’ll play at New Mexico State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career in State College with the Nittany Lions.
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
Alabama finishes 2023 cycle with nine 5-star recruits
247Sports released its final rankings update of the 2023 recruiting cycle on Thursday, and nine of Alabama's signees finished graded as five-star recruits in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. They are:. 5-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. 5-star safety Caleb Downs. 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. 5-star defensive lineman James Smith. 5-star...
Late Kick: Ole Miss commit LB Suntarine Perkins is a brand new 5-star
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight into Suntarine Perkins' upside for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.
A number of Texas A&M signees are in the final Top247, including pair of 5-stars
The traditional Signing Day for the class of 2023 is a little less than a week away. While most players have had their processes done for some time as they signed last month, there are still a number of highly-rated prospects that have yet to do so. With high school postseason and a trio of big all-star games - the Under Armour All-American Game, the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl - having take place since the last rankings update for the class, the final Top247 rankings have now been updated.
Remembering Coach Jeff Capel and his PrimeTime-like exit from the N.C. A&T Aggies
Jeff Capel Jr. was one heck of a basketball coach and he mentored a lot of individuals along the way. Capel excelled on the high school level at Pinecrest High School, as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, as the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, Old Dominion University, Fayetteville State University and the Fayetteville Patriots of the NBA’s Developmental League.
DL Ted Hammond talks commitment to Michigan, ready to recruit
On Wednesday, Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond committed to Michigan. After visiting for the Junior Day over the weekend, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Washington among others. He talked about his decision and why defensive...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
