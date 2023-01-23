On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO