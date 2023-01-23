ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Related
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington

Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
STANWOOD, WA
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
MADISON, WI
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols

Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
CELINA, TX
Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports

On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
ATLANTA, GA
Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alabama finishes 2023 cycle with nine 5-star recruits

247Sports released its final rankings update of the 2023 recruiting cycle on Thursday, and nine of Alabama's signees finished graded as five-star recruits in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. They are:. 5-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. 5-star safety Caleb Downs. 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. 5-star defensive lineman James Smith. 5-star...
MONTGOMERY, AL
A number of Texas A&M signees are in the final Top247, including pair of 5-stars

The traditional Signing Day for the class of 2023 is a little less than a week away. While most players have had their processes done for some time as they signed last month, there are still a number of highly-rated prospects that have yet to do so. With high school postseason and a trio of big all-star games - the Under Armour All-American Game, the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl - having take place since the last rankings update for the class, the final Top247 rankings have now been updated.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Remembering Coach Jeff Capel and his PrimeTime-like exit from the N.C. A&T Aggies

Jeff Capel Jr. was one heck of a basketball coach and he mentored a lot of individuals along the way. Capel excelled on the high school level at Pinecrest High School, as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, as the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, Old Dominion University, Fayetteville State University and the Fayetteville Patriots of the NBA’s Developmental League.
COLORADO STATE
DL Ted Hammond talks commitment to Michigan, ready to recruit

On Wednesday, Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond committed to Michigan. After visiting for the Junior Day over the weekend, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Washington among others. He talked about his decision and why defensive...
ANN ARBOR, MI
