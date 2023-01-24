ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

How online tax services have expanded in Hall

By Brian Wellmeier
The Times
 3 days ago
Hall County Tax Assessor's Office - photo by Scott Rogers

Taxpayers can now handle much of their business with the Hall County Tax Assessor’s Office online through secure and encrypted online forms.

County officials have collaborated with qpublic.net, an interactive public access portal allowing users to view public records online, to give residents the ability to utilize the internet for various government-related services.

“In the past week alone we have received more than 445 personal property reports through the online portal,” said Nicole Griffin, Hall County appraisal systems coordinator. “The software is incredibly intuitive to use as it guides taxpayers through important processes, cuts unnecessary questions and provides educational information as they complete the forms.”

County officials maintain that the online forms are more ideal for convenience, cost effectiveness and environmental purposes.

“Digital forms are a green alternative to paper which costs a substantial amount to produce, track and store – our paper consumption has been reduced by 1/3 just since launching the appeals module,” John Smith, Hall County deputy chief appraiser, said.

Hall County Chief Appraiser Steve Watson welcomed the move and said his office will continue to expand services offered to taxpayers online.

“We plan to expand on these capabilities moving forward with convenience and efficiency being our primary goals,” Watson said.

Andrew Blood, Qpublic.net business development manager, recognized Hall County for its continued effort to provide greater online accessibility to the public.

“The Hall County Tax Assessors Office has really taken the initiative to ensure people can interact with their office in the medium they’re most comfortable with, and they’re the first in the state of Georgia to provide personal property reporting online,” Blood said.

Forms are accessible year-round on the tax assessors website, though the state reporting deadlines still apply.

Forms are being accepted Jan. 1-April 1, and anything submitted after the deadline will not apply until the following year.

Members of the public can visit https://www.hallcounty.org/239/Tax-Assessors for a full list of online services, instructions and deadlines. Some of the services include homestead exemptions, personal property submissions and business personal property.

