ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Kansas City shelter rescues 54 dogs and puppies from Louisiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A Kansas City animal shelter says 54 dogs and puppies have arrived at its facility following a rescue operation in Louisiana. Wayside Waifs said the Bissell Foundation rescued the 21 puppies and 33 adult dogs in rural Louisiana on January 20. The Bissell Foundation asked Wayside to help with the care of the pets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

A new partisan era of American education

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's protecting kids from indoctrination and political agendas, but the zeal with which he has pushed expansive efforts to remake the Florida education system also represents an effort to influence young minds. However you view DeSantis' motivations, he is getting results. Changes coming to African...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy