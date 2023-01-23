Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
03 Greedo Speaks Out Following Prison Release: 'I Am Still Not Completely Out'
03 Greedo has released a statement following his release from prison to offer some clarification behind his newfound freedom. On Sunday (January 22), Greedo posted a message to fans on Instagram explaining what the terms of his release entail. The Los Angeles native revealed he’s not home just yet and instead has to spend up to six months inside a halfway house with only one five-minute call each week.
The FADER
03 Greedo shares update after release from prison
03 Greedo has offered an update on his situation following his release from jail last week. While technically out of jail. Greedo confirmed that he is living in a halfway house where he may be until the summer. He told followers in a social media post that he is granted just one phone call a week and plans to spend his time recording a wealth of new material, with plans for multiple projects in the works.
NME
Gunna shares first verse since prison release on ‘Brodies’
Gunna has shared his first verse since his release from prison – listen to his turn on new track ‘Brodies’ below. The rapper was released from jail last month after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge. He and 27 others were charged in a sweeping Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment in May. Kitchens – who, along with Young Thug and others, denied the allegations – remained incarcerated for over six months.
03 Greedo Issues First Statement Since Prison Release
03 Greedo has issued his first public statement following his release from prison on parole earlier this month. The rapper, who was released from a Texas state prison on Jan. 12, has given additional details surrounding his whereabouts and why fans haven’t heard or seen from him in the wake of his return.More from VIBE.comSkyzoo, Offset, 03 Greedo, Armani White, And More Drop New Music Friday Releases03 Greedo Granted Parole And Early Release From Prison03 Greedo Is All Smiles After Getting His GED In Prison “Yes, I am free from prison but I am still not completely out,” the L.A. rep...
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Diddy Didn’t Want The Notorious B.I.G.’s Hit Song ‘One More Chance’ to Be Released As a Single
The Notorious B.I.G. released 'One More Chance' as a single from his debut album 'Ready to Die,' but Bad Boy Records executive Diddy didn't think it would be a good fit.
TMZ.com
Riley Keough Returns Home with Daughter After Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
Riley Keough is back home in Los Angeles after burying her mother Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, and she's revealing Lisa's first grandchild -- the daughter very few people knew Riley gave birth to last year. The actress stepped off a private jet Monday afternoon at Van Nuys Airport, carrying...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Explains Why His “Nuisance” House Is In Pre-Foreclosure, Goes At DJ Akademiks
The California rapper said his home was labeled a “nuisance” because of too many 911 calls. Blueface took to Twitter recently to explain why his house is listed as being in pre-foreclosure status. While last week saw some wild turns for him and his boo Chrisean Rock, their public fights aren’t all he has to worry about. Moreover, police labeled his house a “nuisance” due to too many 911 calls in the area.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
hotnewhiphop.com
Puma Curry Responds Backlash From Viral Picture With Her Mom Erykah Badu
The D.O.C and Erykah Badu defend their daughter, Puma Curry, after her recent Instagram photo. Puma Curry responded to recent backlash after she and her mother, Erykah Badu, shared a photo on Instagram that many claimed wasn’t appropriate. Puma Curry, Badu’s 18-year-old daughter, shared several images in tight pants...
Rapper Drops Album During Young Thug & YSL Trial In Atlanta.
As a long-time fan of the Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL) Rapper B.C. Says he was amazed to hear allegations of a gang. He said he had been listening to the record labels lyrics for years and not once did he take them for a gang. As an actual affiliate of his group, he said there is no way that the artist could even be considered a gang especially because they do music.
HipHopDX.com
R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After His Mother Gets Charged With Murder
R&B Singer Sammie has issued a statement requesting privacy on behalf of his family after his mother was charged with second degree murder in Florida. According to Fox News, the singer’s 56-year-old mother Angila Baxter was arrested on Thursday (January 19) for the January 12 shooting death of a 27-year-old woman to whom she had no connection.
Police Show Up To Britney Spears' Los Angeles Home After Fans Call For Welfare Check
The police were called to Britney Spears’ home this week shortly after the singer’s fans realized she had deleted her Instagram account and feared for her safety, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling incident took place Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after the “Toxic” singer deleted her social media account.According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office received the call sometime Wednesday morning and subsequently executed a wellness check at the singer’s Thousand Oaks mansion.Upon arriving at Britney’s home, officers determined the 41-year-old “Princess of Pop” was not in danger and there was no reason...
hotnewhiphop.com
“Crazy In Love”: Blueface Tells His Mom He’s More Mature Than Her
The 25-year-old and his family continue to feud on this week’s episode of their reality series. The weekend is upon us once again, which means it’s time for another episode of Crazy In Love. Whether you love Blueface and Chrisean Rock, or love to hate on them, the couple’s on-screen antics have been bringing undeniable entertainment to audiences all around the nation.
TMZ.com
Papoose Named Head of Hip Hop at Tunecore, Wants Artists to Ditch Majors
Papoose has an enriching message for all artists who are tired of record labels divvying up all their profits -- come join him at Tunecore, where he's just been named the music distributor's head of hip hop!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke with Pap Tuesday morning, and he was more than...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Hit With 'Emo' Jokes After Debuting New Hairstyle
Lil Uzi Vert has surprised fans by debuting yet another new hairstyle that embraces their rock star roots. A photo of Baby Pluto’s new look quickly made the rounds on social media and shows the Philly rapper rocking a leather jacket and freshly-straightened hair that can be seen peek out from under a Rolling Stones beanie.
Lauren London Admits Being Concerned About Having Jonah Hill As ‘You People’ Love Interest
Lauren London is opening up about how “apprehensive” she initially was about starring as Jonah Hill‘s love interest in Netflix’s You People. London stars as Amira in the Kenya Barris-directed film, the girlfriend of her Jewish boyfriend Ezra (played by Hill). The rom-com flick follows the happy couple as they work to bring together their parents, Amira’s dad and mom Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long), and Ezra’s parents Shelley (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and his casually racist dad, Arnold (David Duchovny).
