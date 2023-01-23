03 Greedo has issued his first public statement following his release from prison on parole earlier this month. The rapper, who was released from a Texas state prison on Jan. 12, has given additional details surrounding his whereabouts and why fans haven’t heard or seen from him in the wake of his return.More from VIBE.comSkyzoo, Offset, 03 Greedo, Armani White, And More Drop New Music Friday Releases03 Greedo Granted Parole And Early Release From Prison03 Greedo Is All Smiles After Getting His GED In Prison “Yes, I am free from prison but I am still not completely out,” the L.A. rep...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO