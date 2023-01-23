ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: 6 NFL Teams Haven't Won Playoff Game In Over 10 Years

By Cameron Flynn
 2 days ago

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following San Francisco's 19-12 win over Dallas in the divisional round on Sunday, only four teams remain in the 2022-23 postseason.

In the NFC, the 49ers and Eagles will battle in their respective conference championship. On the other side of the bracket, the Bengals and Chiefs are set to square off next weekend in the AFC title game.

Speaking of the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid made NFL history on Saturday. With Kansas City's 27-20 victory over Jacksonville in the divisional round, Reid became the first head coach in league history to lead two different teams to 10 or more playoff wins.

Reid's continued greatness with the Eagles and Chiefs is certainly astounding - but what about the teams that haven't been as successful?

Earlier today, Jay Cuda posted a tweet highlighting the six NFL teams that haven't won a playoff game in more than a decade. Can you guess which clubs are on the list?

That's right - the Bears, Commanders, Dolphins, Jets, Lions and Raiders each haven't won a postseason game in over 10 years.

While a decade-long winless stretch in the playoffs is undeniably brutal, some of the franchises in Cuda's tweet have had it even worse.

Take the Lions, for example, as they haven't won a playoff game since (checks notes) 1991. In fact, Detroit has lost its last nine playoff games and has the longest active postseason winless drought of the six teams mentioned above.

Next up is the Miami Dolphins, who haven't won a playoff game since 2001. Their 21-year spell of postseason futility checks in just ahead of the Raiders, who've been winless in the playoffs since 2003.

Which postseason drought, if any, do you expect to end in 2023?

