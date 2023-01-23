ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Teens charged after crashing into apartment building

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SU4nJ_0kOfUcTu00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested this weekend after they allegedly ran from police who were investigating several attempted vehicle burglaries in the area. Juan Flores, 17, has been charged with Evading Arrest and two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle. German Carrasco, 18, is facing the same charges out of Odessa as well as an additional Evading Arrest and an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle charge out of Midland.

According to an affidavit, on January 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Ivy Circle to investigate a prowler after someone called 911 and said that a masked suspect in a white SUV was checking the door handles of parked cars in the neighborhood. When officers arrived in the area, they reportedly saw one of the occupants of the white SUV, a Ford Expedition, approach a parked vehicle and try to open it.

When investigators tried to initiate a traffic stop, they said the SUV, which had been reported stolen out of Midland, sped away and a pursuit ensued. The car chase ended when the driver of the Ford crashed into an apartment building on Eastridge Road but both suspects inside the vehicle ran from the scene, starting a chase on foot.

Investigators said Carrasco was eventually caught in a field just east of Best Buy off Highway 191. According to a police report, Carrasco admitted that he and Flores were trying to break into unlocked vehicles to steal the property inside.

Flores later approached officers at a DK store who were investigating a separate incident and admitted that he was wanted in connection with the police pursuit from earlier in the day.

Both teens were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Monday afternoon. Flores’ bond has been set at a combined $2,500; bond for Carrasco has been set at a combined $21,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Wanted fugitive among four accused of multiple vehicle break-ins

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A wanted fugitive from Midland was arrested last weekend after investigators said she was caught on camera with three other teens burglarizing vehicles across Odessa. Ashley Ruiz, 20, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Failure to Identify. She’s also been charged with multiple crimes out […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Second suspect arrested in death of 15-year-old

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this week, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second suspect in connection with the early January death of a 15-year-old boy from Odessa. Thomas Terrazas, 17, has been charged with Capital Murder. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been in custody since January 7; he’s also been charged with Capital […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating another boot theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.  According to a social media post, the alleged crime happened on December 20, 2022, when two suspects entered El Ranch Boots, located at 1641 N County Road West. Investigators said the pair […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Wadley-Barron Park reopens following investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced Wednesday that Wadley-Barron Park has reopened to the pubic following an investigation that closed the park, including the walking trails, since mid-January.  It is unclear what, if any, evidence was recovered amid a search of the duck pond.  On January 17, the Midland Police Department said several […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver charged with DWI following 4 car collision

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Mark Anthony Gutierrez, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Damage.  According to an affidavit, on January 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department came upon a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Car thefts in Odessa leaving residents furious and unsafe

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Car burglaries are becoming all too common for people living in the Odessa area. The Odessa Police Department said, it happens in bursts, but is always a constant problem. Furious and fed up is how some victims described their emotions. Some said this is not the first time this month that […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Neighbor reacts after Midland man is accused of attempted kidnapping

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department arrested a man late last week in connection with an attempted kidnapping at an apartment building. Ismael Gomez-Ozaeta, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon.  Now neighbors in the building are speaking out about the incident saying the complex needs a “major security upgrade” […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman living in stolen RV arrested on multiple charges

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa officers looking for a wanted suspect ended up making an unrelated arrest last week after allegedly finding a woman living in a stolen RV. Emily Mata, 30, is facing three felony charges, including: Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.  According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Social media tip leads to arrest of suspected burglar

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A suspect accused of breaking into vehicles was arrested this week after a social media tip helped identify him. Anthony Duran, 18, has been charged with Burglary of Vehicles and Attempted Burglary of Vehicles.  According to an affidavit, on January 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

CJ Kelly Park closed amid investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced that CJ Kelly Park, including the area around the pond, will be closed to the public Thursday, January 26, because of an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers. The investigation is focused on evidence recovery in connection […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Flooded alley leads to arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A flooded alley led to the arrest of an Odessa man late last week after investigators said he allegedly caused the flooding while stealing. Kristopher Williams, 41, has been charged with Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief, both state jail felonies.  According to an affidavit, on January 17, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected porch pirate arrested with help of witness

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused of stealing multiple packages was arrested last week thanks to security video and help from witnesses. Hector Santos has been charged with Mail Theft and Possession of Methamphetamine.  According to an affidavit, on January 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Donatello Street […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Parents indicted in death of 8-year-old

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died last November has been indicted by a grand jury on a Capital Murder charge, District Attorney Dusty Gallivan confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The boy’s stepfather has also been indicted on a lesser charge.  According to court records, Megan Lange is accused of applying pressure […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD: Stolen checkbook leads to arrest of man accused of theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused of trying to cash a forged check was arrested last week in connection with multiple thefts. Melvin Rusty Beavers, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property and Forgery of a Financial Instrument.  According to an affidavit, on January 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged after shooting in drug deal gone wrong

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested one man in connection with a shooting earlier this month during an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Alexander Hernandez has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According to an OPD report, […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post made by Micah Arrott, Principal of Pease Elementary in Odessa, Wednesday morning during drop off a student and Crossing Guard were hit by a car at the crosswalk on 22nd Street in front of the school. According to Arrott both the...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of assaulting neighbor amid accusations of cheating

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her neighbor amid accusations of cheating. Nayeli Quintanilla, 30, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit Another Felony.  According to court records, on January 18, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to an […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

CJ Kelly Park to be closed on January 26

MIDLAND, Texas — CJ Kelly Park will be closed on January 26,2023 to the public due to an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department according to the City of Midland. Texas DPS and Texas Rangers will also be assisting with the investigation. This is related to evidence in...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023. The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland. The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy