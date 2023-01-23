Teens charged after crashing into apartment building

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested this weekend after they allegedly ran from police who were investigating several attempted vehicle burglaries in the area. Juan Flores, 17, has been charged with Evading Arrest and two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle. German Carrasco, 18, is facing the same charges out of Odessa as well as an additional Evading Arrest and an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle charge out of Midland.

According to an affidavit, on January 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Ivy Circle to investigate a prowler after someone called 911 and said that a masked suspect in a white SUV was checking the door handles of parked cars in the neighborhood. When officers arrived in the area, they reportedly saw one of the occupants of the white SUV, a Ford Expedition, approach a parked vehicle and try to open it.

When investigators tried to initiate a traffic stop, they said the SUV, which had been reported stolen out of Midland, sped away and a pursuit ensued. The car chase ended when the driver of the Ford crashed into an apartment building on Eastridge Road but both suspects inside the vehicle ran from the scene, starting a chase on foot.

Investigators said Carrasco was eventually caught in a field just east of Best Buy off Highway 191. According to a police report, Carrasco admitted that he and Flores were trying to break into unlocked vehicles to steal the property inside.

Flores later approached officers at a DK store who were investigating a separate incident and admitted that he was wanted in connection with the police pursuit from earlier in the day.

Both teens were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Monday afternoon. Flores’ bond has been set at a combined $2,500; bond for Carrasco has been set at a combined $21,000.

