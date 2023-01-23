ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

wbap.com

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Watch: Powerful Tornado Rips Through South Texas

Tornadoes are a terrifying reality for many residents of Texas. These powerful storms can cause devastating damage to homes and businesses, and put lives at risk. One of the most unsettling things about tornadoes is their unpredictability. They can form with little warning and can strike anywhere at any time. This means that residents must always be prepared for the possibility of a tornado, and know how to stay safe in the event of one.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Texas’ First Waterless Slide Park Opening This Fall

Who said you need "water" to slide and have a good time? Pack the kids up and prepare for a fun road trip. There's a lot of stuff out there that's fun for kids to do but after checking this place out, it looks like its fun for the ENTIRE fan and you don't have to worry about getting "wet" as Texas's first indoor WATERLESS slide park is set to open up later on this year.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?

Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC

Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
HOUSTON, TX
B93

How Many Times Can You Be Married In Texas? Is There A Limit?

Some states have legal limits on how many times you can be married. I had always heard that you could only be legally married seven times in Texas. If you are like me and have never been married at my age, I have nothing to worry about. I have recently learned that is not true. According to Texas law, you can be married as many times as you want. There is no legal amount of times a person could get married. Even though there is no limit on the number of times you can get married, however, there are restrictions when it comes to marriage.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
TEXAS STATE
B93

B93

