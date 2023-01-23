Read full article on original website
wbap.com
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
AccuWeather
LIVE: Texas dealing with tornado warnings, snow as storm tracks across the central US
About 7 inches of snow was measured near Lubbock, Texas, while roadways become flooded and flight delays mounted around Houston. The threat of damaging storms will continue into Tuesday night, forecasters warn. 20 Entries. 7 minutes ago. Flooding prompts rescue responses in Harris County. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist.
AccuWeather
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
KWTX
Sunday Night Winter Storm Update
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the area Monday PM - Tuesday PM.
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great time to be a player of the lottery in Texas as two games played in the state have claimed the top two highest jackpots in North America for Wednesday’s drawings. Powerball – $526 million. Lotto Texas – $34.75 million.
crossroadstoday.com
"CATASTROPHIC" DAMAGE AFTER STORMS HIT TEXAS (4:00AMET)
Parts of Texas are recovering after numerous suspected tornadoes strike. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
