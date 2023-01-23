ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

927thevan.com

Gary Dirkse

Gary Dirkse, age 59, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Gary had a bouncy smile and was always positive. As a husband, “I could not have asked for a better man” said his wife, Alice. He was loved and will certainly be missed. Until we meet again in heaven…
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Donna Mae Perkins

Donna Mae Perkins, age 83, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. A funeral service for Donna will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Central Wesleyan Church, 446 W 40th St, Holland, Michigan 49423, followed by a fellowship visitation will follow the service. from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log January 25-26, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Boy Hospitalized After Car-Bus Crash Near Grand Haven

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 26, 2023) – A 41-year-old Grand Haven man and his 12-year-old passenger were injured in a predawn crash between Allendale and Grand Haven on Thursday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan DeVries, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
927thevan.com

Fire put out once, then rekindles at Paw Paw brewery

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire struck a Van Buren County business, got extinguished by firefighters, and then rekindled itself a few hours later. It happened early Tuesday morning, January 24 at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw on the corner of M-43 and M-40. The Van...
PAW PAW, MI
927thevan.com

Public Comment Dominiates Ottawa County Board Meeting

WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 25, 2023) – The Ottawa County Administration Building was filled with people on Tuesday night. However, most of those attending or those reporting were not greatly interested in the items of business that the county board addressed at its biweekly session. They wanted to vent their feelings about the actions the relatively-new panel undertook three weeks ago when it dismissed the county administrator, abolished the department of diversity, equality and inclusion, changed the county motto, and retained a Lansing law firm, all with an suddenness that has sparked an investigation into whether the board had violated Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Schools Unveil New Housing Initiative for New Teachers

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 24, 2023) – Put together three topics of note in the Holland area – affordable housing, teacher retention, and Mayor Nathan Bocks’ campaign slogan of “…and we get to live here!” – and one gets the thrust of a new initiative disclosed by Holland Public Schools on Tuesday morning.
HOLLAND, MI

