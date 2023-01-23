Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 person shot overnight on Maryland Drive in DeKalb County
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3800 block of Maryland Drive in Doraville. DeKalb Dispatch confirms one person was shot. Their condition is unknown at this time. No information about a gunman has...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
One person dead after argument inside southeast Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Officers told Channel 2 Action News one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
atlantanewsfirst.com
In the Mix Hair Studio shooting
A Cobb County Spokesman told Atlanta News First it is not that rare for candidate's checks to bounce. Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta. A fatal shooting investigation is underway in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. KSU student says he was attacked in hate crime.
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigate fatal shooting at southeast Atlanta hair studio
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal shooting investigation is underway at the In The Mix hair studio in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot around 6:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Moreland Avenue at In The Mixx Beauty and Barber Salon. Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County DA recuses her office from Atlanta training center shooting investigation
Officials: Two people were on plane that made an emergency landing on I-985 UGA Athletics Department releases statement on deadly crash. UGA Athletics Department releases statement on deadly crash. New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Church fire in southwest Atlanta being called suspicious
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire overnight at an Atlanta church is being called suspicious. It happened at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, an Atlanta News First crew saw fire coming from the roof. Firefighters say...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public's help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5 caught red-handed breaking into vehicles in DeKalb County, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people were caught breaking into cars overnight in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to a call of an entering auto in progress around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at 2300 Peachford Road (Sterling Apartments). When officers arrived, they began checking the area. An officer checked the parking lot of Peachford Hospital and found the suspected thieves actively breaking into cars. They fled when the officer attempted to make contact with them, but they didn’t get far.
The DeKalb District Attorney has recused her office from ruling on the investigation into the officer involved shooting at ‘cop city’
DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston announced today that she is recusing her office from ruling on the investigation into the officer involved shooting at “copy city,” the site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Manuel Esteban Perez Teran was shot and killed by a Georgia State Trooper...
WXIA 11 Alive
Video of traffic stop goes viral as man questions rights during run-in with Morrow police
MORROW, Ga. — A video of a traffic stop in metro Atlanta is going viral. The traffic stop happened months ago in Morrow but the driver, who posted the video this month, is hoping to get justice for his cause. Jesse Cortez claims he did nothing wrong and that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages
Wednesday marked a milestone for patients who've been waiting for easier access to medical marijuana in Georgia. A Cobb County Spokesman told Atlanta News First it is not that rare for candidate's checks to bounce. Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in several states arrested after Rockdale County chase, sheriff says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in several states was arrested after a multi-county chase came to an end in Rockdale County, the sheriff says. Daryn Rouse, 27, was wanted in North Carolina for armed robbery and Maryland for armed bank robbery. Sheriff Eric Levett says Rouse was spotted...
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
5 inmates record stabbing of inmate at Clayton County Jail, victim’s mother says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has an exclusive video showing a violent attack inside the Clayton County Jail. The victim’s mother told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that five inmates stabbed her 21-year-old son 23 times on December 31. “He had stabbings to his ear,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fayetteville police need help identifying man who is suspected of snatch and grab
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is being accused of robbing a Kiku Japanese Steakhouse in Fayetteville County. Per the police, on Jan. 20 the man committed Robbery by Sudden Snatching after grabbing several hundred dollar bills from the register before leaving. Fayetteville County Police Department is requesting...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Officials: Two people were on plane that made an emergency landing on I-985
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public's help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day.
Police release new details on what led to man shooting co-worker to death outside Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are now investigating a homicide after the person shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon died. Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the restaurant where the shooting broke out during the busy lunch hour. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
