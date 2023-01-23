DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people were caught breaking into cars overnight in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to a call of an entering auto in progress around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at 2300 Peachford Road (Sterling Apartments). When officers arrived, they began checking the area. An officer checked the parking lot of Peachford Hospital and found the suspected thieves actively breaking into cars. They fled when the officer attempted to make contact with them, but they didn’t get far.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO