Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Devour Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Can you imagine having all your favorite food in one place? You don’t want to miss Devour Indy. 130 restaurants will be showcasing some of their best menu items. Isaac Davis is the general manager of Prime 47 in Carmel. He joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up some food you may see at the event.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Subito

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday’s Tasty Takeout is Subito, a takeout, delivery and catering restaurant. The restaurant is at 34 N. Delaware St. in downtown Indianapolis. Chuck Brezina is the executive chef and owner.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana

UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: White Castle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday’s Tasty Takeout on News 8’s “All Indiana” was White Castle. White Castle has been around since 1921. Kurt Rose and Kelin Valadez talk about the latest deals in advance of Valentine’s Day. Visit their website here.
WHITE CASTLE, LA
WISH-TV

3-month-old abducted baby found safe; grandmother thankful

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DaWonda Mack, a grandmother of 3-month-old La’Lani Peaches, is thrilled to have her granddaughter safely home. “I’m just happy La’Lani is safe. She’s out of harm’s way,” Mack told News 8 on Wednesday night. The first reported on Tuesday as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Dr. Conor Hogan on brain hacks as secret key to weight loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some complex functional circuits in the brain could be the ticket to losing weight. They involve tailoring behavior to target specific brain circuitry. If this sounds a bit too complicated, no worries. Dr. Conor Hogan breaks it down on Monday’s “All Indiana.”. Hogan is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson won’t coach Indiana vs. Minnesota

IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson will not coach Indiana on Wednesday evening as he recovers from COVID, the school announced in a release. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the primary scout for tonight’s game, will handle all post-game media obligations. An IU representative told The Daily...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Anti-Asian hate rally supports IU Bloomington student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Chapter of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association is hosting the rally today on the Columbus City Hall steps Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The organization says it will speak out and condemn an attack against an 18-year-old Asian-American IU student from Carmel.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Delivery drivers brave snowy conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A meal delivery driver on Wednesday said the snow slowed him down slightly but he was still able to make good time. Patrick Lazo began making DoorDash deliveries this week. He said orders picked up noticeably as the snow approached. Lazo moved to Indianapolis from Los Angeles this year to go to college and said this is his first time experiencing a true winter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Park Tudor’s improbable game-winner takes over social media

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The play is called “winner” for a reason. The Park Tudor Panthers practice the play about once a week, just in case. That case came Friday night against Bethesda. “I actually knew it was going in,” said senior Bryce Petty, who tipped in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Mind Trust has awarded $130,000 towards literacy programs in Indianapolis

Literacy is the foundation for learning, and The Mind Trust is promoting student literacy across Indianapolis! In March 2021, the organization launched a Go Farther Literacy Fund, and since then the program has invested $130,000 in literacy projects. Patrick Jones, The Mind Trust Senior Vice President of Leadership & Equity, joined us today to share more about the literacy initiative.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana

Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
theseymourowl.com

The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion

John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
INDIANA STATE

