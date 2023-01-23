ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal shooting investigation is underway at the In The Mix hair studio in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot around 6:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Moreland Avenue at In The Mixx Beauty and Barber Salon. Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO