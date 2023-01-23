ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atlantanewsfirst.com

1 person shot overnight on Maryland Drive in DeKalb County

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3800 block of Maryland Drive in Doraville. DeKalb Dispatch confirms one person was shot. Their condition is unknown at this time. No information about a gunman has...
DORAVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigate fatal shooting at southeast Atlanta hair studio

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal shooting investigation is underway at the In The Mix hair studio in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot around 6:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Moreland Avenue at In The Mixx Beauty and Barber Salon. Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Church fire in southwest Atlanta being called suspicious

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire overnight at an Atlanta church is being called suspicious. It happened at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, an Atlanta News First crew saw fire coming from the roof. Firefighters say...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

In the Mix Hair Studio shooting

Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta. A fatal shooting investigation is underway in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public's help to identify two persons of interest.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

