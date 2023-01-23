Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 person shot overnight on Maryland Drive in DeKalb County
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3800 block of Maryland Drive in Doraville. DeKalb Dispatch confirms one person was shot. Their condition is unknown at this time. No information about a gunman has...
One person dead after argument inside southeast Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Officers told Channel 2 Action News one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigate fatal shooting at southeast Atlanta hair studio
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal shooting investigation is underway at the In The Mix hair studio in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot around 6:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Moreland Avenue at In The Mixx Beauty and Barber Salon. Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Church fire in southwest Atlanta being called suspicious
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire overnight at an Atlanta church is being called suspicious. It happened at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, an Atlanta News First crew saw fire coming from the roof. Firefighters say...
Possible suspect in custody after man shot, killed near hair salon, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after someone was shot dead near a southeast Atlanta hair salon Wednesday evening. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to 205 Moreland Avenue SE at 6:40 p.m., which is by In The Mixx Beauty and Barber Salon and a road lined with businesses. The location is across from a Valero gas station and not far from Walker Park.
Man found shot to death at SE Atlanta hair salon
A man was found fatally shot Wednesday evening at a hair salon in southeast Atlanta, police said....
Victim of Cobb County Taco Mac shooting was father of 1-year-old, grandmother says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The grandmother of the victim of a shooting outside of the Cobb County Taco Mac says she does not know why his coworker would shoot him, she told Channel 2′s Michele Newell. Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the restaurant where the...
GRAPHIC: Cell phone video shows inmate being stabbed by a group of others inside Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Graphic video captures a gruesome jail house attack on a detainee in the Clayton County Jail. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. at the jail where she spoke with the victim’s mother who said the jail should have prevented this from happening.
atlantanewsfirst.com
In the Mix Hair Studio shooting
A Cobb County Spokesman told Atlanta News First it is not that rare for candidate’s checks to bounce. Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta. A fatal shooting investigation is underway in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. KSU student says he was attacked in hate crime. Updated: 7 hours...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County DA recuses her office from Atlanta training center shooting investigation
Officials: Two people were on plane that made an emergency landing on I-985 UGA Athletics Department releases statement on deadly crash. UGA Athletics Department releases statement on deadly crash. New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Updated: 15 hours ago. Multiple state agencies are asking for...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
Mother remains hopeful with son on life support after South Fulton shooting
A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the head at a troubled South Fulton condominium complex last week, his family said.
Suspects used hammer to smash their way into 5 Henry County businesses, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are searching for a trio of suspects they say went on a burglary spree earlier this month. Officers say three suspects used a hammer to smash their way into five businesses on Fairview Road and E. Atlanta Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Young Dro, South Fulton leaders discuss gun violence after shooting leaves teen in ICU
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Investigators with South Fulton Police say they have identified a few persons of interest in the shooting that left a 17-year-old boy in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital and increased patrols in the apartment complex where the shooting took place last Wednesday. The investigation continues...
5 inmates record stabbing of inmate at Clayton County Jail, victim’s mother says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has an exclusive video showing a violent attack inside the Clayton County Jail. The victim’s mother told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that five inmates stabbed her 21-year-old son 23 times on December 31. “He had stabbings to his ear,...
Suspected burglar claims she was ‘given’ the Newnan house police say she broke into
NEWNAN, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she told police the house that she broke into was given to her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Monday, around noon, Newnan police were called to a burglary in process on Camden Road. The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
