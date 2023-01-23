How Red Sea Urchin Populations in Northern and Southern California Are Adapted To Different Environmental Changes

Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Red Sea Urchin in Southern California Could Suffer from Climate Change, New Report Finds
Recent reports showed that climate change and ocean acidification could affect marine animals and organisms, including the Red Sea Urchin in Southern California. Scientists and researchers have raised concerns over the impact of climate change and the warming of waters on marine biodiversity. Aquatic animals are sensitive to water temperatures,...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Water and Dust: How a California lake became a toxic ecological time bomb
In the lowest portion of a California agricultural community sits the shrinking Salton Sea. Once a vibrant tourist destination, the present-day Salton Sea is no longer swimmable and is imposing hazardous conditions for the wildlife and residents of Imperial Valley alike. Its rapidly receding shoreline is exposing toxic irrigation chemicals that are seeping into local communities via valley winds. Yet, what looks like a ghost lake is still inhabited by locals and scientists determined to restore the largest lake in California to its former glory.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
sjvsun.com
Drought & Drilling: Valley water shortages force reckoning for farms
Despite historic rainfall, California faces the prospect of a fourth-straight drought year. Why plunging into the ground may not head off an American food crisis.
KSBW.com
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
ZZYZX, Calif. — A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun. Alongside it, five decrepit concrete baths once filled with the promise of cleansing sins. Warm mineral water, tapped from what was said to be a holy underground river, drew desperate salvation searchers to this remote California wasteland. Today, part of the pool sinks into the banks of the ancient lakebed upon which this strange settlement was built.
AOL Corp
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
California Toxics: Out of state, out of mind
A CalMatters investigation finds that environmentally stringent California sends nearly half its toxic waste across its borders, often to states with weaker rules. One of the biggest out-of-state dumpers: the state’s own hazardous waste watchdog.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …
WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
California condor killed by lead poisoning. What is being done to prevent other deaths?
A total of 25 of the giant endangered birds have died due to lead poisoning since 2018.
Millions of Californians Are About to Lose COVID Food Benefits; OC Braces for ‘Food Cliff’
Officials at food banks and pantries throughout California are worried about what they say is an incoming wave of residents in desperate need of food when additional federal benefits dry up in a couple months. It comes after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted what many community advocates and groups already knew:...
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
California’s Torrential Rains Are Wreaking Havoc on the State’s Oyster Farms
The recent storms throughout California have been welcomed by some, cursed by others. One group in the latter category? Oyster farmers. Thanks to the deluge of water hitting both Californian land and sea, the state’s oyster supply is taking a hit, the Los Angeles Times reported recently. The water runoff from the storms has forced harvesters to halt their operations, to allow time for bacterial testing. That means California oysters are disappearing from stores and restaurants across the state and beyond. “You can say that we’re the only farmers who don’t like rain,” Neal Maloney, the owner of Morro Bay Oyster Co.,...
Crews bring in chopper for compromised trees after recent California storms
SACRAMENTO – It takes a team to take down the old cedars, some centuries old, before they topple after the recent storms. On Tuesday morning, Bill Burley and his team got ready to climb two Deodar cedar trees at Oddfellows Cemetery. The trees, deemed dangerous after recent storms, stood around 100 feet tall and 70 feet wide. Access was extremely limited due to power lines above and historical gravesites below."You don't want to damage those. Some are from the early 1800s," Burley said. To make it all happen, streets were closed and lines de-energized.Then it's time, training and teamwork. "We...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Endangered Sierra Nevada red fox discovered in national park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Sierra Nevada red fox, which historically inhabited the upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada and Cascades in California and Oregon, has been detected near Taboose Pass, on the eastern boundary of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park — a first for that region since the 1930s.
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Silicon Valley
George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California
Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
Fox40
California one of the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments. Personal finance website WalletHub took...
The great California egg crisis
With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0