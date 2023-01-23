Colter Wall Performs New Music From His Upcoming Record

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Colter Wall is a class act.

It’s no secret that the man is beloved in country music despite remaining independent and living the true cowboy life up in Canada. He recently sold out back to back nights at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado… a room that’s holds about 4,000 fans per night.

So needless to say, if you haven’t seen him live, I highly suggest you do so.

I have seen both Koe Wetzel and Whiskey Myers headline shows at this venue and they put on great, entertaining shows that are full productions. Shows that may have even included fire a time or two…

In contrast though, Colter Wall and his band to took up about half the stage with limited lights and production and the audience was just as captivated. Vincent Neil Emerson was the opener, which made it one of the most minimalistic, but amazing shows I’ve had the honor of seeing.

During the show, Colter Wall confirmed there is in fact a new record on the way and played some unreleased tunes from it:

My personal favorite of the night was a cover of Hoyt Axton’s “Evangelina” that might actually make the new album.

Honestly, I don’t think Colter Wall can sing a bad song with his deep, gritty voice.

And after having the opportunity to meet and talk with him briefly, I’m an even bigger fan because he is so kind and humble, as well as being an exceptional talent.