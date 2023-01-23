ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colter Wall Performs New Music From His Upcoming Record

By Shelby Rogers
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eroOd_0kOfO8M100
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Colter Wall is a class act.

It’s no secret that the man is beloved in country music despite remaining independent and living the true cowboy life up in Canada. He recently sold out back to back nights at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado… a room that’s holds about 4,000 fans per night.

So needless to say, if you haven’t seen him live, I highly suggest you do so.

I have seen both Koe Wetzel and Whiskey Myers headline shows at this venue and they put on great, entertaining shows that are full productions. Shows that may have even included fire a time or two…

In contrast though, Colter Wall and his band to took up about half the stage with limited lights and production and the audience was just as captivated. Vincent Neil Emerson was the opener, which made it one of the most minimalistic, but amazing shows I’ve had the honor of seeing.

During the show, Colter Wall confirmed there is in fact a new record on the way and played some unreleased tunes from it:

@whiskeyriff♬ original sound – Whiskey Riff

@whiskeyriff♬ original sound – Whiskey Riff

My personal favorite of the night was a cover of Hoyt Axton’s “Evangelina” that might actually make the new album.

@shelbay_bayy♬ original sound – Shelby McCarthy

Honestly, I don’t think Colter Wall can sing a bad song with his deep, gritty voice.

And after having the opportunity to meet and talk with him briefly, I’m an even bigger fan because he is so kind and humble, as well as being an exceptional talent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence

I mean, they look to be fairly similar animals really. Outside of the massive antlers that elk can grow, their size isn’t far off. Bull elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, while the average horse weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands around five feet tall at the shoulder. The size match up seems fair until you see the two side-by-side.
ESTES PARK, CO
Whiskey Riff

Former Broncos DE Derek Wolfe Says Over 200 Complaints Were Filed Against Him After Mountain Lion Hunt

What a circus. It’s been less than a week since news broke that former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe killed a monster mountain lion in Grant, Colorado. And since then, an absolute firestorm has circulated on social media, with many folks extremally angry that he LEGALLY hunted and killed a massive mountain lion… who was eating people’s dogs. The former Super Bowl champ, who still lives in Denver, had gotten a call that this beast had been terrorizing the […] The post Former Broncos DE Derek Wolfe Says Over 200 Complaints Were Filed Against Him After Mountain Lion Hunt first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
DENVER, CO
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

261K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy