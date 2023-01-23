Kelly Clarkson Delivers Fantastic Cover Of Chris Stapleton’s Hit “You Should Probably Leave”

Kellyoke is one of the best segments on daytime TV.

It’s also the only one that I watch on a semi-regular basis, but that’s beside the point.

Kelly Clarkson is known to cover country songs quite often on her show, and usually she pulls from many different genres across the musical spectrum, which I love.

And a few days ago, she chose to perform “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton for the live audience, which of course sounds fantastic. I truly have not heard her botch a cover yet.

The song actually became Chris’ third career #1 hit at country radio last year, and had been a fan-favorite for many years prior. Co-written with Ashley Gorley and Chris DuBois, he finally included it on his 2020 Starting Over record

A bluesy tune about bad decisions and two lovers who know they shouldn’t be together but want that more than anything, it was one of my favorite’s from Starting Over, which had an impressive tracklist from top to bottom.

And next time, seeing as they both have incredible, off the charts vocals and can sing their asses off, I think Chris and Kelly should make this a duet…

“You Should Probably Leave”