Remi x Revolve New Collection Coming In Fall 2023: EXCLUSIVE

Related
This Super Chic Brand’s V-Day Collection Has 14K Gold Jewelry For Under $100—Including Personalized Customizations
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. IDK about you, but when I get a gift, I don’t want something like flowers or chocolates that are just going to get eaten and thrown away. I want something that’s going to last for years to come, and of course I prefer that it’s something that I’ll actually want to use or wear every day. When it comes to thinking up the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, I always think the more personalized, the better. And nowadays it’s easy to...
Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter
He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
Did Liam Hemsworth Really Cheat on Miley Cyrus With 14 Women? The ‘Flowers’ Rumor Explained
Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” turned the heads of millions. The pop singer’s latest single became one of the most popular songs of 2023, and the year just started! But after many conspiracy theories popped up about their relationship, one that took the internet by storm was that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the...
Collection
Lucie and Luke Meier’s practice at Jil Sander pivots around a balanced tension between opposites—a sort of art-meets-life dynamic, as the aesthetic they are after is very much a reflection of their personalities, their beliefs, and the lifestyle that goes with it. Their men’s pre-fall collection was a further confirmation of how the Meiers manage to find a congenial middle ground between contrasting elements.
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Launches First Baby Collection
PARIS — Even babies can now wear Louis Vuitton, with the launch of the French luxury house’s first collection for newborns. Vuitton said on Wednesday the line, set to launch on March 3 in selected stores worldwide, will include clothing, shoes, accessories and objects featuring a fresh take on its signature monogram pattern. The brand’s trademark flowers will appear as perforations on leather shoes, as a 3D cashmere knit and as a label attached to many of the pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods “The collection represents a...
EXCLUSIVE: June Ambrose and Puma Debut First Co-branded Collection ‘Keeping Score’
Celebrity stylist and costume designer June Ambrose has designed a multitude of fashion collections since she came into the spotlight in the early ‘90s, but her latest for Puma — her first co-branded collection with the sports giant as its creative director — has Ambrose taking a unique design approach, looking to the past, present and future of the brand. “This is an exciting time in my life for many reasons,” Ambrose said from her office at the Puma New York City headquarters. “It’s my 29th year as a costume designer, stylist and creative director, and it’s 50 years of hip-hop....
What Does Zach Do For a Living? His Real Job Pays a Lot More Than What He Makes as the Bachelor
As the most wanted man on reality television (at least for the next seasons), it makes sense why fans want to know what Zach did for a living before The Bachelor 2023 and what his life was like pre-Bachelor Nation fame. The Bachelor season 27 lead is Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old from Anaheim Hills, California, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. Zach was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at the The Bachelorette season 19...
Who Is Liam Hemsworth Dating Now After His Divorce From Miley Cyrus & Rumors He Cheated On Her ’14 Times’?
Moving on. It’s pretty hard to stray away from the limelight when the song “Flowers” is allegedly written about your relationship. After moving on from Miley Cyrus, are we interested in who Liam Hemsworth’s dating now? Maybe. Miley and Liam had a very publicized relationship since they met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. The two have had their ups and downs throughout the years, but they finally married in 2019. Almost a year later, the couple filed for divorce. Liam announced the separation in a brief Instagram post, Liam wrote, “Hi all, just a quick note to...
These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary
Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry and More Gifts
Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.
Paris Hilton Just Welcomed Her 1st Child—Her Son is ‘Loved Beyond Words’
The storks are coming in fast! The celebrity babies of 2023 include Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kelly Osbourne and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2023 come in after a year of famous births in 2022—the year of the “nepo baby”, as declared by Vulture. Stars like Michelle Williams and husband Thomas Kail, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews grew their families even more. At the same time, celebs like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, and Post Malone became parents for the first time. Nick...
Vogue
Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show
It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Satchel Bag for Just $89
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week—Here’s Why They’re Feeling So Emotional
It may be the beginning of a brand-new astrological season, but the aftermath of this month’s brutally frank Venus-Saturn conjunction continues to linger over our heads. This could’ve felt like an unexpected wake-up call, especially with disruptive Uranus stationing direct on the same day. But it’s time to get your ducks in a row, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 23 to 29. Although this isn’t necessarily a reason to fret, you’re being encouraged to prioritize logic over emotion at this time. Restless, much? If you’re feeling dazed and confused at the start of...
Get Excited, Pisces—Your February Horoscope Says Your Birthday Season Is Almost Here
Break out of your shell this month, my lovely fishes! Your Pisces horoscope for February 2023 will have you feeling confident, creative and productive. What’s not to like about that? Jupiter—planet of abundance—is still enhancing the wealth of your second house of values. Expect some cha-ching cha-ching, because Jupiter is growing your finances! This comes from a positive sense of self that has you finally asking for your piece of the pie. Confidence and optimism, as well as a desire to grow your skills, will likely improve your earning power and up your production. Just make sure you don’t blow all...
This Anti-Thinning Shampoo Addresses Progressive Hair Loss—& Shoppers’ Locks ‘Have More Body Than Ever’ After Use
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s increasingly becoming more apparent how common hair loss is amongst folks of all ages—not just those well into their older years. While there are a surplus of reasons thinning across the scalp can occur, feelings about the experience are no doubt the same across the board; it’s straight-up difficult to deal with, especially if it’s happening in a very noticeable area like the hairline. While I’m not a professional hair loss expert, I do know a thing or two about...
I Finally Found A Fashion Brand That Exclusively Makes Slacks For Curvy Women
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Over the past year, the business-casual dress code has transcended the office and made its way into the top fashion trends for 2023 and beyond. With Scandinavian-inspired style influencing the way women get dressed, we are seeing slacks, blazers and button-downs continue to be a staple in everyday casual dressing. The major perk of this style is that outfits deemed professional and outfits deemed cute are now interchangeable. The downside? It can be so hard to find slacks that fit...
Capricorn—Your February Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected in Your Love Life
A busy bee you will be this month, Capricorn. Your Capricorn horoscope for February 2023 wants you to get ready for a booked schedule, because your world is about to start moving a lot faster. Saturn—your ruling planet—closes in on the Sun as of February 16, and the headline is hard work, discipline and patience. You will likely receive some recognition or take on some new responsibility. Either way, it’s time to simplify your way of working and release the things that are no longer serving you in achieving your goals. If you have been working hard already, Saturn will show...
Sagittarius—Your February Horoscope Wants You to Be Honest About How You Feel This Month
This month is all about connecting with your loved ones, according to your Sagittarius horoscope for February 2023. You’re the light that keeps everyone warm, so don’t hesitate to shower the world with your tender, loving care. Charming Venus will be moving through your fourth house of family, granting you a receptive and loyal nature that will make your home life and close relationships harmonious. With dreamy Neptune planting continuing to move through your fourth house, you are definitely ready to see the best in people! This energy reaches its peak right around Valentine’s Day, when Venus and Neptune close in...
Saks Fifth Avenue up to 75% off sale: The best deals on designer handbags, apparel and more
Saks Fifth Avenue has increased the discount of its “Designer Sale” up to 75% off. The sale has many items marked down from popular designers, including Coach, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. The discounts extend across many of Saks’ departments, including handbags and clothing for men and women.
StyleCaster
75K+
Followers
6K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.https://stylecaster.com/
Comments / 0